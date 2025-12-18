$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 4450 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 6190 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 14111 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 13889 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13327 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15314 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM • 12568 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19551 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10970 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
Border guards warned of temporary slowdown of traffic at the border with Poland due to technical works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5570 views

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports a possible slowdown of traffic at all checkpoints on the border with Poland. This is due to maintenance work in the database of the customs service of the Republic of Poland, which will last until 3:00 PM Kyiv time.

Border guards warned of temporary slowdown of traffic at the border with Poland due to technical works

At all checkpoints on the border with Poland today, temporary slowdowns in traffic are possible due to technical work. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

According to the Polish side, due to maintenance work in the database of the customs service of the Republic of Poland, a slowdown in the processing of vehicles for both entry and exit from the territory of Ukraine is possible at all checkpoints bordering Lviv and Volyn regions.

- the message says.

It is noted that the completion of technical work is scheduled for approximately 3:00 PM Kyiv time.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, before the holidays, passenger traffic through the checkpoints of the Lviv region increases, as Ukrainians go abroad. The highest load is observed at "Shehyni" and "Krakivets", the lowest - at "Smilnytsia" and "Nyzhankovychi".

Olga Rozgon

SocietyNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Poland