Border guards warned of temporary slowdown of traffic at the border with Poland due to technical works

At all checkpoints on the border with Poland today, temporary slowdowns in traffic are possible due to technical work. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

According to the Polish side, due to maintenance work in the database of the customs service of the Republic of Poland, a slowdown in the processing of vehicles for both entry and exit from the territory of Ukraine is possible at all checkpoints bordering Lviv and Volyn regions. - the message says.

It is noted that the completion of technical work is scheduled for approximately 3:00 PM Kyiv time.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, before the holidays, passenger traffic through the checkpoints of the Lviv region increases, as Ukrainians go abroad. The highest load is observed at "Shehyni" and "Krakivets", the lowest - at "Smilnytsia" and "Nyzhankovychi".