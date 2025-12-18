Border guards warned of temporary slowdown of traffic at the border with Poland due to technical works
Kyiv • UNN
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports a possible slowdown of traffic at all checkpoints on the border with Poland. This is due to maintenance work in the database of the customs service of the Republic of Poland, which will last until 3:00 PM Kyiv time.
At all checkpoints on the border with Poland today, temporary slowdowns in traffic are possible due to technical work. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.
According to the Polish side, due to maintenance work in the database of the customs service of the Republic of Poland, a slowdown in the processing of vehicles for both entry and exit from the territory of Ukraine is possible at all checkpoints bordering Lviv and Volyn regions.
It is noted that the completion of technical work is scheduled for approximately 3:00 PM Kyiv time.
As UNN previously wrote, before the holidays, passenger traffic through the checkpoints of the Lviv region increases, as Ukrainians go abroad. The highest load is observed at "Shehyni" and "Krakivets", the lowest - at "Smilnytsia" and "Nyzhankovychi".