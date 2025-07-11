Budanov predicted when a ceasefire would occur in Ukraine and a truce would be reached

Achieving a truce is realistic "long before the end of this year," and a ceasefire – in the coming months. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Bloomberg, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Budanov, achieving a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine by the end of 2025 is quite realistic.

Is it realistic to do this? Yes. Is it difficult? No. This requires at least three parties - Ukraine, Russia, and the USA. And we will reach this position - stated the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Russian troops have intensified their offensive, trying to break through the defense in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk region. According to him, the Russians intend to enter the region 10 km deep to create a buffer zone.