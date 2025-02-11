Venezuela sent planes to pick up its citizens from the US: what is known about the deal

Venezuela has sent planes to return its citizens who were in the United States without documents. This was reported by the New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

This happened after an agreement between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the administration of US President Donald Trump. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that two planes were sent to repatriate the migrants.

The decision to return the deportees was made after a visit to Caracas by U.S. Representative Richard Grenell. As a result of the negotiations, it was agreed to accept back the Venezuelan citizens. The agreement also provides for the provision of vehicles for the evacuation of migrants.

According to the Venezuelan authorities, the US side reported that among the deportees may be individuals with ties to criminal groups, in particular the Tren de Aragua gang. However, the exact number of returned Venezuelans has not been disclosed.

The day after the talks, Trump said that Caracas had agreed to accept all citizens who were in the United States without documents, including those suspected of involvement in criminal activity.

