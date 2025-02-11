ukenru
Venezuela sent planes to pick up its citizens from the US: what is known about the deal

Venezuela sent planes to pick up its citizens from the US: what is known about the deal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26313 views

After negotiations with the United States, Venezuela agreed to take back its undocumented citizens. Among the deportees may be people associated with criminal groups.

Venezuela has sent planes to return its citizens who were in the United States without documents. This was reported by the New York Times, according to UNN.

Details

This happened after an agreement between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the administration of US President Donald Trump. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that two planes were sent to repatriate the migrants.

The decision to return the deportees was made after a visit to Caracas by U.S. Representative Richard Grenell. As a result of the negotiations, it was agreed to accept back the Venezuelan citizens. The agreement also provides for the provision of vehicles for the evacuation of migrants.

According to the Venezuelan authorities, the US side reported that among the deportees may be individuals with ties to criminal groups, in particular the Tren de Aragua gang. However, the exact number of returned Venezuelans has not been disclosed.

The day after the talks, Trump said that Caracas had agreed to accept all citizens who were in the United States without documents, including those suspected of involvement in criminal activity.

Trump says Venezuela has agreed to accept its citizens deported from the US01.02.25, 21:13 • 39387 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
venezuelaVenezuela
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

