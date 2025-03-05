The USA is revoking Chevron's oil company license to operate in Venezuela

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

The USA is revoking Chevron's oil company license to operate in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15192 views

The Trump administration revoked Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela due to a lack of progress in reforms. The company must cease oil exports and all operations by April 3.

The USA is revoking Chevron's oil company license to operate in Venezuela

The administration of Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the license that allowed the American oil company Chevron to continue its operations in Venezuela, including the export of its oil. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

This decision was a result of accusations from Washington against President Nicolás Maduro, who, according to the United States, has not made significant progress in electoral reforms and addressing issues related to the return of migrants.

In previous years, Washington allowed some companies, including Chevron, to carry out limited activities in Venezuela despite the sanctions imposed in 2019 concerning the country's energy sector. This allowed the company, in particular, to resume the export of Venezuelan oil to the USA, Europe, and India. However, after changes in the political situation in the United States, it was decided to end these exceptions.

The updated license, published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires Chevron to cease its operations in Venezuela by April 3 of this year. According to the documents, the company must stop exports and all other operations in the country. Chevron representatives stated that they are ready to comply with these requirements.

The decision has provoked a reaction from Venezuela. The country's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez noted that the termination of the license will harm the USA, particularly due to the potential rise in gasoline prices and increased risks for American investments abroad.

Maduro, who bears the main accusations, continues to insist that the sanctions against Venezuela are illegal and create an economic crisis in the country. At the same time, the elections supported by the Venezuelan government were dismissed by the opposition and international observers as non-transparent.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Nicolás Maduro
Venezuela
United States
