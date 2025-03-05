The USA is revoking Chevron's oil company license to operate in Venezuela
Kyiv • UNN
The Trump administration revoked Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela due to a lack of progress in reforms. The company must cease oil exports and all operations by April 3.
The administration of Donald Trump announced the cancellation of the license that allowed the American oil company Chevron to continue its operations in Venezuela, including the export of its oil. This was reported by Reuters, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
This decision was a result of accusations from Washington against President Nicolás Maduro, who, according to the United States, has not made significant progress in electoral reforms and addressing issues related to the return of migrants.
In previous years, Washington allowed some companies, including Chevron, to carry out limited activities in Venezuela despite the sanctions imposed in 2019 concerning the country's energy sector. This allowed the company, in particular, to resume the export of Venezuelan oil to the USA, Europe, and India. However, after changes in the political situation in the United States, it was decided to end these exceptions.
The updated license, published by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires Chevron to cease its operations in Venezuela by April 3 of this year. According to the documents, the company must stop exports and all other operations in the country. Chevron representatives stated that they are ready to comply with these requirements.
The decision has provoked a reaction from Venezuela. The country's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez noted that the termination of the license will harm the USA, particularly due to the potential rise in gasoline prices and increased risks for American investments abroad.
Maduro, who bears the main accusations, continues to insist that the sanctions against Venezuela are illegal and create an economic crisis in the country. At the same time, the elections supported by the Venezuelan government were dismissed by the opposition and international observers as non-transparent.
