Trump administration rescinds protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 78628 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96708 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107412 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130663 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103614 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103752 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118681 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59000 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113299 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29810 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 78582 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130657 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134743 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166615 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156398 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23954 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27391 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113308 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118689 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140040 views
Trump administration rescinds protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23399 views

The Trump administration has canceled the temporary protection status for more than 600,000 Venezuelans in the United States. This happened despite the fact that Biden had extended this status for 18 months due to the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

Former President Joe Biden extended protected status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States, but the new administration has revoked the mechanism.

Written by UNN with reference to AFP and the New York Times.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has canceled the granting of protected status to thousands of Venezuelans.

The “temporary protection” status enjoyed by more than 600,000 Venezuelans has been canceled, despite former President Joe Biden's decision to extend it a few days before Donald Trump's inauguration.

HelpHelp

Joe Biden extended the temporary protection scheme for 18 months on the grounds of the “humanitarian emergency” in Venezuela under the regime of Nicolas Maduro. But after returning to the White House on January 20, Donald Trump announced the launch of the “largest deportation program in American history.

AddendumAddendum

Temporary Protected Status is granted in the United States to foreign nationals who cannot safely return to their home countries due to war, natural disasters, or other “extraordinary” circumstances.

US starts detaining undocumented migrants in Chicago27.01.25, 09:33 • 28222 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
venezuelaVenezuela
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
chicagoChicago

