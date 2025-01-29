Trump administration rescinds protected status for 600,000 Venezuelans

Former President Joe Biden extended protected status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans in the United States, but the new administration has revoked the mechanism.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has canceled the granting of protected status to thousands of Venezuelans.

The “temporary protection” status enjoyed by more than 600,000 Venezuelans has been canceled, despite former President Joe Biden's decision to extend it a few days before Donald Trump's inauguration.

Joe Biden extended the temporary protection scheme for 18 months on the grounds of the “humanitarian emergency” in Venezuela under the regime of Nicolas Maduro. But after returning to the White House on January 20, Donald Trump announced the launch of the “largest deportation program in American history.

Temporary Protected Status is granted in the United States to foreign nationals who cannot safely return to their home countries due to war, natural disasters, or other “extraordinary” circumstances.

