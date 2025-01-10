ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11495 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137961 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122229 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130299 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130988 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165641 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109755 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159796 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104320 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Actual
Foreign Ministry reacts to Maduro's statements on detention of “mercenaries from Ukraine” in Venezuela

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26987 views

The Venezuelan authorities have no information about the Ukrainian citizenship of the detainees claimed by Maduro. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is checking the information through diplomatic channels and partner ambassadors.

The Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed Kyiv that it has no information about the citizenship of the detainees claimed by Nicolas Maduro, who declared himself president of Venezuela in October. This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgiy Tykhyi during a press conference, reports a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We saw the statement. He (Maduro - ed.) said that seven foreign mercenaries (were detained - ed.) and said that among them three mercenaries who came from Ukraine were captured... He did not say citizens of Ukraine, he said they came from Ukraine. Of course, we immediately began to check this information and find out the veracity of this information, because we understand that Maduro's source is not reliable, we need to check what he says," Tychy said.

He noted that it is also necessary to check the persons he was talking about for Ukrainian citizenship and the possible participation of some of them in hostilities in Ukraine on the Ukrainian side.

"I can inform you that our foreign diplomatic mission contacted the Venezuelan Foreign Minister on January 8, who said that he had no information about the detainees' Ukrainian citizenship. He added that they would investigate the situation and report back," Tychy said.

The spokesperson noted that Ukraine has also contacted its partner ambassadors accredited in Venezuela to try to clarify the details on the spot.

"But as of now, the Venezuelan side has not provided any factual evidence of this statement. We have not yet received any information that would confirm these words. Perhaps this is part of some kind of information on Maduro's part," Tychy said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded that Ukraine did not recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela back in 2018 and does not recognize him now.

Addendum

Venezuelan President announces the detention of seven foreign nationals, including two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
colombiaColombia
venezuelaVenezuela
ukraineUkraine

