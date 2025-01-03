ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Venezuelan police announce $100,000 reward for opposition leader Gonzalez

Venezuelan police announce $100,000 reward for opposition leader Gonzalez

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27115 views

The Venezuelan authorities have announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of Edmundo Gonzalez, who insists on winning the election. The opposition leader is in Spain and promises to return to take the presidential oath.

Venezuelan authorities have announced a $100,000 reward for information that will help detain former opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who insists that he defeated Nicolas Maduro in the election. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the police published his photo on social networks with the caption “wanted”. 

Representatives of the judiciary also announced that a poster with his image would be placed at airports and police stations across the country.

The publication recalled that Edmundo González left for Spain in September after Nicolas Maduro won the July 28 election and began to harshly suppress dissent.

It is noted that he promised to return to the country to take the oath of office on January 10 instead of Maduro, who is to be sworn in on that day.

Recall

As UNN wrote, in September last year, a Venezuelan court issued an arrest warrant for opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who is considered the real winner of the election. The prosecutor's office suspects him of serious crimes, but did not provide details of the charges.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
venezuelaVenezuela
spainSpain

