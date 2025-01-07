Venezuela breaks off diplomatic relations with Paraguay over support for opposition

Venezuelan authorities have announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Paraguay. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The decision was accompanied by the withdrawal of all Venezuelan diplomatic representatives from the country.

The reason for this step was Paraguayan President Santiago Peña's statement of support for the Venezuelan opposition.

Against the backdrop of these events, Nicolas Maduro is preparing to begin his third presidential term, maintaining control of the country despite international criticism of his policies.

