Venezuela's opposition prepares large-scale protests ahead of Maduro's inauguration

The leader of the Venezuelan opposition movement, Maria Corina Machado, has called on the country's citizens to join the protests scheduled for January 9. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

The protest will be a response to the inauguration of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro, which is scheduled to take place the next day.

Machado, who has long remained in the shadows after the disputed presidential election, is calling for mobilization amid growing dissatisfaction with the results. The July 28 election sparked a wave of criticism over doubts about its transparency, but Maduro was officially declared the winner.

The opposition sees the day of protests as an opportunity to express unity and determination in the fight against the authoritarian regime.

The intensification of the protest movement is expected to escalate the confrontation between opposition supporters and government forces ready to maintain order in the capital, Caracas, and other major cities.

