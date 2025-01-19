Trump plans to remove Maduro: what the new US administration is preparing for Venezuela

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 117512 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 110633 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 118629 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 120459 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 148126 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106668 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 147389 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104034 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113644 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117068 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 103915 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130412 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 101268 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 106566 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 103996 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 117540 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 148144 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 147404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 177300 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 166790 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 103996 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 106567 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 130412 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127322 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145102 views
Trump plans to remove Maduro: what the new US administration is preparing for Venezuela

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32668 views

US President-elect Trump's team declares its intention to change the regime in Venezuela. Advisors compare Maduro's possible removal to the recent overthrow of Assad and consider non-military methods of influence.

The administration of the newly elected US President Donald Trump declares its intention to achieve regime change in Venezuela, accusing dictator Nicolas Maduro of usurping power, violating the rights of the opposition and creating one of the largest migration crises in the Western Hemisphere. Writes UNN with reference to Axios.

Donald Trump's new administration has declared its intention to bring about regime change in Venezuela, where dictator Nicolas Maduro has “usurped” power, imprisoned his opponent, and even this month threatened to invade the American territory of Puerto Rico.

The third consecutive inauguration of President Maduro took place in Venezuela amid protests11.01.25, 05:15 • 33755 views

It should be noted that under Maduro's leadership, Venezuela has become a serious problem for Latin America and the United States. The regime has caused the largest modern migration crisis in the Western Hemisphere, with about 8 million people leaving the country over the past decade.

Trump's advisers emphasize that they want Maduro to be removed, similar to the recent overthrow of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, but emphasize that regime change does not necessarily involve military intervention.

“We wouldn't mind seeing Maduro as a neighbor to Assad in Moscow,” said a Trump adviser involved in foreign policy discussions.

Venezuela, rich in oil but impoverished financially, is in fact “run by a drug trafficking organization that has become a nation-state,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio said during his confirmation hearing for the Trump administration's Secretary of State. 

Rubio, who was previously the target of an assassination attempt by the Venezuelan regime, also emphasized that Venezuela's closest ally is Cuba, a longtime US opponent in Latin America. In addition, Maduro's regime has ties with China, Russia, and Iran, which has even established drone production in Venezuela.

During his first term, Trump has already imposed sanctions on Venezuela, but it is unclear what steps the newly elected president plans to take to remove Maduro.

Trump's interest in Venezuela is part of his broader national security strategy, which, despite the slogan “America First,” does not appear to be isolationist, especially in relation to the Western Hemisphere. 

For example, after the November elections, Trump expressed interest in strategically strengthening the American presence in Greenland, including the possibility of acquiring it. 

Greenland refuses to become part of the United States, but invites American business17.01.25, 09:45 • 27428 views

He has also raised the issue of controlling the Panama Canal because of China's activity in the region. His approach, dubbed the “Donrow Doctrine,” even includes speculation about the annexation of Canada and possible military intervention in Mexico, which has angered US allies.

On January 9, after the short-term arrest of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Trump appeared on Truth Social, called her by name and warned that “freedom fighters cannot be harmed and must remain safe and alive!”

After Maduro threatened to invade Puerto Rico, the island's governor, Jennifer González-Colón, asked Trump to respond. So far, Trump has not responded.

When asked about the Trump team's response to Maduro's threats, the adviser laughed: “He's going to invade Puerto Rico? With what?

President-elect Donald Trump's allies in the US House of Representatives are trying to win support for a bill to authorize negotiations on the purchase of Greenland. 

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the World
nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
cubaCuba
venezuelaVenezuela
bashar-al-assadBashar al-Assad
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising