Trump plans to remove Maduro: what the new US administration is preparing for Venezuela

The administration of the newly elected US President Donald Trump declares its intention to achieve regime change in Venezuela, accusing dictator Nicolas Maduro of usurping power, violating the rights of the opposition and creating one of the largest migration crises in the Western Hemisphere. Writes UNN with reference to Axios.

Donald Trump's new administration has declared its intention to bring about regime change in Venezuela, where dictator Nicolas Maduro has “usurped” power, imprisoned his opponent, and even this month threatened to invade the American territory of Puerto Rico.

It should be noted that under Maduro's leadership, Venezuela has become a serious problem for Latin America and the United States. The regime has caused the largest modern migration crisis in the Western Hemisphere, with about 8 million people leaving the country over the past decade.

Trump's advisers emphasize that they want Maduro to be removed, similar to the recent overthrow of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, but emphasize that regime change does not necessarily involve military intervention.

“We wouldn't mind seeing Maduro as a neighbor to Assad in Moscow,” said a Trump adviser involved in foreign policy discussions.

Venezuela, rich in oil but impoverished financially, is in fact “run by a drug trafficking organization that has become a nation-state,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio said during his confirmation hearing for the Trump administration's Secretary of State.

Rubio, who was previously the target of an assassination attempt by the Venezuelan regime, also emphasized that Venezuela's closest ally is Cuba, a longtime US opponent in Latin America. In addition, Maduro's regime has ties with China, Russia, and Iran, which has even established drone production in Venezuela.

During his first term, Trump has already imposed sanctions on Venezuela, but it is unclear what steps the newly elected president plans to take to remove Maduro.

Trump's interest in Venezuela is part of his broader national security strategy, which, despite the slogan “America First,” does not appear to be isolationist, especially in relation to the Western Hemisphere.

For example, after the November elections, Trump expressed interest in strategically strengthening the American presence in Greenland, including the possibility of acquiring it.

He has also raised the issue of controlling the Panama Canal because of China's activity in the region. His approach, dubbed the “Donrow Doctrine,” even includes speculation about the annexation of Canada and possible military intervention in Mexico, which has angered US allies.

On January 9, after the short-term arrest of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, Trump appeared on Truth Social, called her by name and warned that “freedom fighters cannot be harmed and must remain safe and alive!”

After Maduro threatened to invade Puerto Rico, the island's governor, Jennifer González-Colón, asked Trump to respond. So far, Trump has not responded.

When asked about the Trump team's response to Maduro's threats, the adviser laughed: “He's going to invade Puerto Rico? With what?

