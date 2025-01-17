ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Greenland refuses to become part of the United States, but invites American business

Greenland refuses to become part of the United States, but invites American business

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27429 views

Greenland has declared its unwillingness to become part of the United States, but is open to American investment. The island has 39 of the 50 critical minerals for the United States and is looking for investors to develop them.

Minister of Business, Trade, Mineral Resources, Justice and Gender Equality in the Government of Greenland, Naaya H. Nathanielsen noted that Greenland does not want to be part of the United States, because "the island belongs to the people of Greenland." According to the message of the representative of the government, the island is open for business cooperation.

Transmits UNN with a link to WP.

Details

Minister of Business, Trade, Mineral Resources, Justice and Gender Equality of Greenland, Naaya Nathanielsen:

We do not want to be part of the United States. We are not Danes and we are not Americans. .. Greenland sees ample opportunities to conclude an agreement that can benefit both parties

Mute Burup Egede, Prime Minister of Greenland, noted that the island has enormous potential for economic development and meets high environmental standards and is home to rich geological resources.

We are a highly skilled and rules-based market economy, and our strategic location is vital to North Atlantic maritime, aviation and space activities. We invite more American companies to take advantage of the huge potential of our economy 

- the Washington Post reports the position of Greenlandic officials.

For reference

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, but has its own government and parliament and full jurisdiction over many natural resources.

Rare earth elements, abundant in Greenland, play a crucial role in the development of electric motors and components used in batteries and solar cells. Greenland has 39 of the 50 minerals that the United States has classified as critical to national security and economic stability. These minerals, which include rare earth elements, as well as copper, zinc and nickel, are essential for modern technology.

Panama rejects Trump's claims: director of the shipping channel says China does not control it09.01.25, 14:08 • 21376 views

Need capital, ready to discuss business

Here's what WP is sending, according to the invitation to investors in Greenland: 

A big obstacle to the development of mineral resources in Greenland is the lack of capital. Mining is a slow business. The time period from the early stages of exploration to the actual shipment of minerals can take more than two decades, with an average of 16 years. This requires capital willing to invest in long-term, high-risk investments. We are now asking private investors to bear this burden alone. We must find a solution to bridge the gap between capital, political ambition and industry needs. If not, we run the risk that minerals will remain in the ground.

US plans

Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump expressed the opinion that Greenland should be purchased, emphasizing that it should become part of his country, as the island is strategically important for national security and protection of the "free world.

According to media reports, Republican members of the US House of Representatives have prepared a bill that could allow Trump to start negotiations on the purchase of Greenland.

The text of the document states that the newly elected president will be authorized to enter into negotiations with Denmark on this issue after taking office on January 20.

Trump to become US president with more than $500 million in debt - CBS17.01.25, 07:19 • 35832 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
donald-trumpDonald Trump
denmarkDenmark
united-statesUnited States

