The third consecutive inauguration of President Maduro took place in Venezuela amid protests

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been sworn in for his third term. The inauguration took place against the backdrop of protests and the economic crisis that the country has been in during Maduro's term. He will be president until 2031. This was reported by the Associated Press (AP), according to UNN.

Details

Maduro took his oath in the Palace of the Venezuelan Legislative Assembly, which was heavily guarded by security forces. According to the agency, law enforcement officers have become “Maduro's mainstay after last summer's disputed elections.” At the same time, people wearing T-shirts in support of the president took to the streets of Caracas.

These events are in contrast to the ongoing protests in the country. Hundreds of Venezuelans have taken to the streets of the capital to protest Maduro's power grab. They are opposed to Maduro going for his third six-year term.

One of the opposition leaders and former Vice President of Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado, was detained during these rallies. Maduro's supporters accused the opposition faction of spreading fake news to create an international crisis. During his presidential speech, Maduro said nothing about the opposition and its movement against him.

State television reported that 10 heads of state attended the inauguration. Most of the world's governments expressed doubts about the results of the presidential election and declined the invitation.

To emphasize Venezuela's growing isolation, countries such as: The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union have announced new sanctions against more than 20 officials, accusing them of undermining Venezuela's democracy.

Nicolas Maduro came to power in March 2013, after the death of his predecessor Hugo Chavez. He will remain in power until at least 2031.

Recall

