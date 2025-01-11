US, EU impose sanctions on Venezuela and offer reward for Maduro's arrest

The United States of America (USA) and the European Union (EU) have imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan officials. Washington has also increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro. This is reported by the press service of the US Treasury Department and the EU Council, UNN reports.

Eight Venezuelan officials heading key economic and security agencies that contribute to the repression of President Nicolas Maduro's regime and the undermining of democracy in Venezuela have been subject to restrictions. These include the president of Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela and the Minister of Transportation, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

After last year's elections, Maduro and his associates continued their repressive actions in Venezuela - said Bradley Smith, Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

At the same time, the US State Department has increased the reward to $25 million for any information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Maduro and the Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace Diosdado Cabello.

On January 10, the Council of the European Union decided to extend the restrictive measures in connection with the situation in Venezuela for another year, until January 10, 2026. Travel restrictions were also imposed on four people, which had been temporarily lifted in May 2024.

It is noted that the sanctions list has been expanded by another 15 people. These are members of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, the judiciary, and the security forces.

On the same day, January 10, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro began his third presidential term until 2031 amid mass protests. The inauguration took place under heavy security.