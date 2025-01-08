ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49402 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147139 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127215 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133964 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170977 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110631 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163966 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Maduro announces detention of foreigners, including Ukrainians

Maduro announces detention of foreigners, including Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23982 views

The Venezuelan president announced the detention of seven “mercenaries” - two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia. Maduro did not provide evidence of the accusations, saying only that they were “high-caliber” specialists.

Venezuelan President announced the detention of seven foreign citizens, including two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Speaking on state television, Nicolas Maduro called the detainees mercenaries, but did not provide any evidence of their involvement in the allegations. 

Maduro said that the detainees included “high-caliber” specialists, but details remain unknown. These statements came amid his continued accusations against the United States of attempts to destabilize the country and remove him from power, whose inauguration is scheduled for the coming days.

Recall

Venezuela released dozens of prisoners last month, including ten US citizens. The releases were the result of months of negotiations between Caracas and Washington. 

Venezuela frees hundreds of protesters after disputed Maduro election17.11.24, 15:04 • 22560 views

News of the World
nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
colombiaColombia
reutersReuters
venezuelaVenezuela
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

