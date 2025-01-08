Maduro announces detention of foreigners, including Ukrainians
Kyiv • UNN
The Venezuelan president announced the detention of seven “mercenaries” - two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia. Maduro did not provide evidence of the accusations, saying only that they were “high-caliber” specialists.
Venezuelan President announced the detention of seven foreign citizens, including two Americans and five people from Ukraine and Colombia. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
Speaking on state television, Nicolas Maduro called the detainees mercenaries, but did not provide any evidence of their involvement in the allegations.
Maduro said that the detainees included “high-caliber” specialists, but details remain unknown. These statements came amid his continued accusations against the United States of attempts to destabilize the country and remove him from power, whose inauguration is scheduled for the coming days.
Recall
Venezuela released dozens of prisoners last month, including ten US citizens. The releases were the result of months of negotiations between Caracas and Washington.
