Venezuelan opposition leaders receive Sakharov Prize
Kyiv • UNN
María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia have been awarded the Sakharov Prize in 2024. The award was given for their struggle to restore democracy in Venezuela.
The leader of Venezuela's democratic forces and the opposition candidate in the country's July presidential election will receive the 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought from the European Parliament, the European institution announced on Thursday, UNN reports.
Details
European Parliament President Roberta Mecola announced the winners of the 2024 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in the hall on Thursday after the meeting of the Conference of Presidents, which made the decision.
"The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought 2024 is awarded to Maria Corina Machado and President-elect Edmund González Urrutia for their courageous struggle to restore freedom and democracy in Venezuela. In their quest for a fair, free and peaceful transition of power, they have fearlessly defended the values that are so dear to millions of Venezuelans and to the European Parliament: justice, democracy and the rule of law. The European Parliament stands with the people of Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado and President-elect Edmundo González Urrutia in their fight for the democratic future of their country. This award is for them," said Mecola.
Addendum
Maria Corina Machado was elected as a presidential candidate of the Unity Democratic Platform opposition in Venezuela in 2023, but was later disqualified by the National Electoral Council, which is controlled by the regime.
Edmundo González Urrutia, a diplomat and politician who succeeded her as a candidate of the Unity Democratic Platform, condemned the Venezuelan government's failure to publish the official results of the presidential election and challenged the declared victory of Nicolas Maduro. González Urrutia left the country in September after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the Venezuelan government, 2,400 people were arrested during the post-election demonstrations, and non-governmental organizations reported 24 deaths. María Corina Machado remains in hiding, and Edmundo González Urrutia fled to Spain, which granted him political asylum on September 7.