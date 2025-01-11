Venezuela unexpectedly closes border with Brazil after Maduro's inauguration

The Brazilian government said that Venezuela has temporarily closed its common border with Brazil after Nicolas Maduro became president for a new term. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

“The Brazilian government announced on Friday that officials in neighboring Venezuela had ordered the temporary closure of the common border between the countries hours after Venezuela's president became president for a new term following a months-long election dispute,” the newspaper writes, citing a statement from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The statement reportedly said that “the border closure will continue until next Monday.

It is noted that Venezuelan officials have not yet commented on this decision.

Recall

Nicolás Maduro has been sworn in for his third term as president of Venezuela. The inauguration took place against the backdrop of protests and the economic crisis that the country has been in during Maduro's tenure. He will be president until 2031.

