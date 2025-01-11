Venezuela unexpectedly closes border with Brazil after Maduro's inauguration

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 38785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144532 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125746 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133476 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133111 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169485 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110354 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162898 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104408 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113935 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 90047 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128710 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127365 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 87855 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100431 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169485 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162898 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190694 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179952 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127365 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128710 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142345 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134019 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151251 views
Venezuela unexpectedly closes border with Brazil after Maduro's inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29103 views

Venezuela has temporarily closed its common border with Brazil after Nicolas Maduro took office for a third presidential term. The closure will last until next Monday, and the reasons for the decision have not been officially commented on.

The Brazilian government said that Venezuela has temporarily closed its common border with Brazil after Nicolas Maduro became president for a new term. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

“The Brazilian government announced on Friday that officials in neighboring Venezuela had ordered the temporary closure of the common border between the countries hours after Venezuela's president became president for a new term following a months-long election dispute,” the newspaper writes, citing a statement from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry.

The statement reportedly said that “the border closure will continue until next Monday.

It is noted that Venezuelan officials have not yet commented on this decision.

Recall

Nicolás Maduro has been sworn in for his third term as president of Venezuela. The inauguration took place against the backdrop of protests and the economic crisis that the country has been in during Maduro's tenure. He will be president until 2031.

US, EU impose sanctions on Venezuela and offer reward for Maduro's arrest11.01.25, 09:01 • 48479 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

nicolas-maduroNicolás Maduro
venezuelaVenezuela
brazilBrazil
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States

