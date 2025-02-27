ukenru
Trump revokes Biden-era authorization for oil exports from Venezuela

Trump revokes Biden-era authorization for oil exports from Venezuela

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17677 views

Donald Trump cancels Chevron's license to export oil from Venezuela starting March 1. The decision is related to Venezuela's failure to fulfill democratic conditions and deportation agreements.

The US President referred to the concession agreement of November 2022, according to which Chevron will have a six-month wind-down period to exit Venezuela.

Reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg and AP News.

Trump revokes Chevron's license to export oil from Venezuela. President of the United States has announced the end of concessions to the Biden administration and is revoking the license that allowed the American oil company Chevron to produce and export oil from the South American country.

The US government's permit that allowed energy giant Chevron Corp. to pump and export Venezuelan oil will be revoked this week.

I hereby order the termination of Biden's ineffective and unenforceable "concession agreement" effective March 1

- Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Image

In a message posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump also accused the government of President Nicolas Maduro of failing to meet democratic conditions for the presidential election held last July, as well as of not moving quickly enough to transport immigrants scheduled for deportation back to Venezuela.

Recall

Trump announced an agreement with Venezuela to accept deported citizens and provide transportation. The agreement was reached after a meeting between the US special envoy and Maduro, despite the non-recognition of his presidency.

UNN reported that the flow of oil through the Russian port of Ust-Luga was suspended after a drone attack in early January.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

