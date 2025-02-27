Trump revokes Biden-era authorization for oil exports from Venezuela

The US President referred to the concession agreement of November 2022, according to which Chevron will have a six-month wind-down period to exit Venezuela.

Trump revokes Chevron's license to export oil from Venezuela. President of the United States has announced the end of concessions to the Biden administration and is revoking the license that allowed the American oil company Chevron to produce and export oil from the South American country.

The US government's permit that allowed energy giant Chevron Corp. to pump and export Venezuelan oil will be revoked this week.

I hereby order the termination of Biden's ineffective and unenforceable "concession agreement" effective March 1 - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In a message posted on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump also accused the government of President Nicolas Maduro of failing to meet democratic conditions for the presidential election held last July, as well as of not moving quickly enough to transport immigrants scheduled for deportation back to Venezuela.

