Bloomberg: Oil Exports From Russia’s Busiest Port Unencumbered by Sanctions

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 27419 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 47995 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 92472 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 54070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111964 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 99420 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112304 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116625 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149925 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115133 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 53288 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106644 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 64684 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 26363 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51412 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 92441 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111959 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149922 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140786 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 173253 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 22298 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 51412 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133061 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134955 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163371 views
Actual
Bloomberg: Oil Exports From Russia’s Busiest Port Unencumbered by Sanctions

Bloomberg: Oil Exports From Russia’s Busiest Port Unencumbered by Sanctions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 91918 views

Oil exports from the Kozmino terminal remain stable thanks to new vessels that circumvent US sanctions. The G7 considers tightening restrictions on Russian oil and revising the price ceiling.

Oil exports from Russia's main Pacific terminal remain steady as shippers and traders - once again - circumvent a new batch of US restrictions by bringing in a new list of vessels to keep barrels moving, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Between January 30 and February 16, none of the sixteen tankers loading ESPO crude from the eastern port of Kozmino were included on the US sanctions list after Washington expanded restrictions early last month, according to Bloomberg and Kpler. Half of them are new to handling local ESPO crude, the data show.

Oil traders are closely watching Russia's ability to continue to supply oil to world markets, and direct talks between the Trump administration and Moscow in Saudi Arabia on a possible settlement in Ukraine are raising questions about whether sanctions could be eased. Flows from Iran - another US target - have been equally resilient, despite renewed threats to tighten measures, the publication points out.

Since late January, many vessels that were new to the ESPO trade have been sailing under so-called "convenience" flags, including those of Panama, the Cook Islands, Sierra Leone and Djibouti, the data show. All but one of ESPO's cargoes were bound for China - popular destinations include Dunyin, Huizhou, and Dongjiakou. Most of the vessels are owned by companies registered in Shanghai, Hong Kong and the Seychelles, according to Equasis.

Freight rates on the Kozmino-Asia route did indeed rise sharply after the latest US sanctions - among the most recent from the Biden administration - and then came to a standstill, the newspaper writes. Currently, the fee is about $5 million for a three- to five-day voyage to China, according to ship brokers and a Chinese private refinery. This is up from $1.5 million before January 10, but less than the peak.

Addendum

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg , the Group of Seven is considering collectively tightening or adapting the price ceiling on Russian oil in an attempt to cut Moscow's revenue while the war in Ukraine continues.

A draft statement seen by Bloomberg shows that the G7 countries could instruct their finance ministers to collectively review the price ceiling - currently set at $60 per barrel of oil - that was put in place to limit the Kremlin's access to petrodollars. The move would be part of an effort to increase the cost of the war in Ukraine to Russia in order to "encourage it to negotiate a meaningful peace," the newspaper writes.

At this point, it is unclear how much support all G7 countries have for the document in its current form, and it is likely to be revised as diplomats continue to discuss the text. The so-called zero draft also mentions "troops and resources on the ground, combined with credible international supervision to monitor the agreed lines.

The G7 is scheduled to issue a statement on February 24, the three-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The draft states that the allies "recognize" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "readiness" for "negotiations to end the war," while warning that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's terms of peace "are still tantamount to Ukraine's complete surrender." The draft states that the allies plan to meet with Zelenskyy on February 24.

According to the draft, the allies will call for a "common sense peace that is just, a peace that will last" that will include "lasting security guarantees.

The allies will stick to their line that any talks to end the war "must include Ukraine's full participation" and leave it open to achieving Euro-Atlantic integration.

"It is difficult to say what the tightening or adaptation of the restriction will look like in practice. While a lower price may be one option, another could be an attempt to tighten enforcement of the current measure," the publication notes.

According to the newspaper, the allies at one point doubted that they would be able to issue a statement after the G7 foreign ministers met in Munich for a security conference over the weekend, violating established protocols, according to diplomats familiar with the matter.

The statement from the event ended up being about one-third the length of the previous "zero" draft - also reviewed by Bloomberg - which diplomats said was not approved by U.S. officials.

According to the latest draft of the document, the allies will remain committed to training Ukraine's security forces and modernizing its armed forces. They will try to counter Russia's circumvention of sanctions through the use and acquisition of dual-use technologies and its "shadow fleet" of tankers.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising