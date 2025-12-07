$42.180.00
Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Ukraine's battlefield picture is worsening amid active advances by Russian troops in several directions and the promotion of a peace plan linked to Donald Trump's special envoy. Russian troops are advancing, while dictator Vladimir Putin, after talks with American officials, has made it clear that he is not backing down from his tough demands.

Ukraine's battlefield picture worsens amid Russian troop advances and Trump's peace plan – NYT

The situation on the battlefield for Ukraine is deteriorating amid the active advance of Russian troops in several directions and the promotion of a peace plan associated with Donald Trump's special envoy. According to analysts interviewed by The New York Times, Russian forces are advancing, while dictator Vladimir Putin, after talks with American officials, made it clear that he is not backing down from his tough demands, writes UNN.

Details

Although Putin's statement about the complete capture of the strategically important city of Pokrovsk turned out to be premature, it "reflected a trend that shaped his unwavering approach to negotiations: Russian troops are advancing."

Russian army lost 1080 servicemen in a day of war in Ukraine: Russia's losses as of December 7

In recent weeks, Russian troops have advanced on several fronts. They are on the verge of capturing Pokrovsk and have almost surrounded Myrnohrad. There is an acceleration of the advance in the southern part of the Zaporizhzhia region and successes around Kupyansk and Siversk.

Acceleration of pace

According to the Ukrainian group DeepState, in November, Russian troops captured 505 square kilometers of territory, which is significantly more compared to 267 square kilometers in October.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled over 160 enemy attacks in one day: the General Staff updated battle maps

Military analyst Emil Kastehelmi of Black Bird Group noted that "the Russians really have the upper hand."

The future looks really, really bleak for Ukraine. I don't see a clear way out

– Kastehelmi noted.

The analyst believes that Ukraine "looks weak enough for the Russians to think they can make demands."

Although the advance is slow and costly, Putin's main goal remains to capture the rest of the Donetsk region, which will allow Russia to control the entire Donbas.

Destroyed Kostiantynivka. Photo: Reuters
Destroyed Kostiantynivka. Photo: Reuters

After talks with American officials, Putin made it clear that he is not backing down from his demands. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff held "constructive" talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Miami.

Despite the fact that Ukraine seems to have enough resources to prevent the front line from collapsing, it is "gradually bending," writes the NYT, citing a lack of human resources and uncertainty about further Western aid.

Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and block the advance of the occupiers in the city center - "East" group

Stepan Haftko

