Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and block the advance of the occupiers in the city center - "East" group

The Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and are blocking the advance of Russian invaders in the city center. The enemy is suffering significant losses. The "East" troop grouping reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the "East" operational command are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 49 Russian assaults since the beginning of the day. - the report says.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the directions of:

Novoye Shakhovo,

Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman,

Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the northern part of Pokrovsk.

Our assault units are operating in the central part of the city, blocking the enemy's advance. The enemy is suffering significant losses. - the military emphasized.

It is noted that search and assault operations are ongoing in Pokrovsk, as well as the elimination of invading groups in urban areas.

In Myrnograd, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

In addition, additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and timely evacuation.

