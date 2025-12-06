$42.180.00
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and block the advance of the occupiers in the city center - "East" group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the northern part of Pokrovsk and are blocking the advance of Russian invaders in the city center. The enemy is suffering significant losses, and search and assault operations are underway, along with the elimination of invading groups.

Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and block the advance of the occupiers in the city center - "East" group

The Defense Forces control the northern part of Pokrovsk and are blocking the advance of Russian invaders in the city center. The enemy is suffering significant losses. The "East" troop grouping reported this on Facebook, writes UNN.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the "East" operational command are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 49 Russian assaults since the beginning of the day.

- the report says.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the directions of:

  • Novoye Shakhovo,
    • Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Chervony Lyman,
      • Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske.

        The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the northern part of Pokrovsk.

        Our assault units are operating in the central part of the city, blocking the enemy's advance. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

        - the military emphasized.

        It is noted that search and assault operations are ongoing in Pokrovsk, as well as the elimination of invading groups in urban areas.

        In Myrnograd, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

        In addition, additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and timely evacuation.

        Olga Rozgon

        War in Ukraine
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Skirmishes
        Pokrovsk
        Myrnohrad