During December 6, Russia lost at least 1080 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 33 artillery systems and 3 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.12.25 are approximately:

personnel – about 1,180,870 (+1,080) people;

tanks – 11,401 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,688 (+0) units;

artillery systems – 34,907 (+33) units;

MLRS – 1,562 (+2) units;

air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units;

aircraft – 431 (+0) units;

helicopters – 347 (+0) units;

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 87,927 (+540) units;

cruise missiles – 4,054 (+30) units;

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;

submarines – 1 (+0) unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks – 69,135 (+98) units;

special equipment – 4,015 (+0) units.

The General Staff noted that the data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of December 6, 151 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Russian troops launched two missile and 27 air strikes, used 55 missiles and 3637 kamikaze drones.

The GUR's "Ghosts" eliminated a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast