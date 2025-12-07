Russian army lost 1080 servicemen in a day of war in Ukraine: Russia's losses as of December 7

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 6, 08:45 PM • 26733 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 34559 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 44264 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 43012 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 49960 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 51745 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 38157 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 76896 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 42309 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 38399 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
93%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Activists threw food at the display case with the Crown Jewels in the Tower of LondonDecember 6, 07:58 PM • 5028 views
Occupiers in Donetsk region carried out punitive raids due to "illegal water connections"December 6, 08:16 PM • 4392 views
Russia attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: houses, police station, medical college damaged, one person killedDecember 6, 09:02 PM • 3300 views
Orban sends delegation to Moscow to prepare for end of war in UkraineDecember 6, 09:24 PM • 11560 views
Over 150 clashes recorded on the front line in a day: the most active battles on six frontsDecember 6, 09:48 PM • 2894 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 32929 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 43115 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 57202 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 76896 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 66601 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 33045 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 41830 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 43419 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 57399 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 55767 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
Buk air defense system

Russian army lost 1080 servicemen in a day of war in Ukraine: Russia's losses as of December 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On December 6, Russian troops lost 1080 servicemen, 33 artillery systems, and 3 tanks. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.12.25 amounted to over 1.18 million personnel.

Russian army lost 1080 servicemen in a day of war in Ukraine: Russia's losses as of December 7

During December 6, Russia lost at least 1080 more servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 33 artillery systems and 3 enemy tanks. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel – about 1,180,870 (+1,080) people;
    • tanks – 11,401 (+3) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,688 (+0) units;
        • artillery systems – 34,907 (+33) units;
          • MLRS – 1,562 (+2) units;
            • air defense systems – 1,253 (+0) units;
              • aircraft – 431 (+0) units;
                • helicopters – 347 (+0) units;
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level – 87,927 (+540) units;
                    • cruise missiles – 4,054 (+30) units;
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units;
                        • submarines – 1 (+0) unit;
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks – 69,135 (+98) units;
                            • special equipment – 4,015 (+0) units.

                              The General Staff noted that the data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of December 6, 151 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Russian troops launched two missile and 27 air strikes, used 55 missiles and 3637 kamikaze drones.

                              The GUR's "Ghosts" eliminated a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast06.12.25, 14:41 • 13889 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine