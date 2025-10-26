Usyk's future opponent: Fabio Wardley became WBO world heavyweight champion, defeating Joseph Parker 26 October 2025

WBA world heavyweight boxing champion Fabio Wardley (Great Britain) defeated WBO interim world champion Joseph Parker (New Zealand) and became the holder of this belt. This is reported by UNN.

Already in the first round, the New Zealander unleashed a series of powerful blows on his opponent, but Wardley managed to stay on his feet.

In the second round, the situation in the ring completely turned around - Wardley seized the initiative and went on the attack, and Parker was on the verge of a knockdown.

Despite the advantage, the Briton won only in the 11th round by technical knockout by the referee's decision.

From now on, Wardley has gained the status of the main contender for a fight with the undisputed world heavyweight champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

Recently, former world champion Tyson Fury stated that he does not plan to resume his professional career, despite rumors of a possible third fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk in "excellent form" prepares for fight with winner of Parker-Wardley bout