$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
09:34 AM • 1902 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 4142 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 7806 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 10795 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 20019 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 19082 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 16263 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27961 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 48319 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39404 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
Usyk in "excellent form" prepares for fight with winner of Parker-Wardley bout

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Oleksandr Usyk, the 38-year-old world champion, is successfully recovering from a back injury and plans to return to the ring in 2026. He is preparing for a fight with the winner of the Joseph Parker-Fabio Wardley bout, which will determine the mandatory challenger for the WBO title.

Usyk in "excellent form" prepares for fight with winner of Parker-Wardley bout

Oleksandr Usyk's recovery from injury is progressing successfully. The 38-year-old Ukrainian world champion aims to prepare for a fight with the winner of the Joseph Parker-Fabio Wardley bout. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ring Magazine.

Details

Next Saturday in London, a fight will take place between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley, which will determine the mandatory challenger for the WBO title fight with Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

Joseph Parker is a New Zealand professional boxer who competes in the heavyweight division.

Fabio Wardley is a British professional boxer, the "interim" WBA heavyweight champion.

It should be noted that Oleksandr Usyk holds all the world champion belts.

In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian defended the WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBO belts, and also won the IBF title, after a victorious knockout of Joshua Dubois, on the night of July 20.

Currently, according to information from Usyk's advisor Serhiy Lapin, the Ukrainian athlete is successfully recovering from a back injury. Usyk has completed a "rehabilitation camp," "feels good," and the Ukrainian boxer is in "excellent shape."

Recall

Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk stated that he plans to box until he is 41. After retiring, he will pursue coaching in Ukraine.

The cause of death of legendary boxer Hatton has been named16.10.25, 17:57 • 3097 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
London