Usyk in "excellent form" prepares for fight with winner of Parker-Wardley bout

Oleksandr Usyk's recovery from injury is progressing successfully. The 38-year-old Ukrainian world champion aims to prepare for a fight with the winner of the Joseph Parker-Fabio Wardley bout. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ring Magazine.

Next Saturday in London, a fight will take place between Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley, which will determine the mandatory challenger for the WBO title fight with Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.

Joseph Parker is a New Zealand professional boxer who competes in the heavyweight division.

Fabio Wardley is a British professional boxer, the "interim" WBA heavyweight champion.

It should be noted that Oleksandr Usyk holds all the world champion belts.

In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian defended the WBA, WBO, WBC, and IBO belts, and also won the IBF title, after a victorious knockout of Joshua Dubois, on the night of July 20.

Currently, according to information from Usyk's advisor Serhiy Lapin, the Ukrainian athlete is successfully recovering from a back injury. Usyk has completed a "rehabilitation camp," "feels good," and the Ukrainian boxer is in "excellent shape."

Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk stated that he plans to box until he is 41. After retiring, he will pursue coaching in Ukraine.

