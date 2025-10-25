Usyk-Fury trilogy canceled: Briton says he won't return to boxing

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is not going to resume his professional career. He stated this in an interview with FurociTV, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Briton, he wants to stay healthy, and money is no longer a serious motivation for him.

I have no real reason to return to the boxing ring. I'm 37 years old, I've been boxing for 25 years straight - why should I go back to boxing? - said Fury.

He noted that he is not even attracted by the offer to face Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in the ring for the third time.

"After the rematch, I didn't communicate with Usyk, but I heard that he was positive about the idea of a third fight. Yes, we would both get a lot of money - but why do I need it? You will give me another 100 million, but it will not change anything significant in my life or in the lives of my children and grandchildren - it will only make them spoiled," the boxer summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the media reported that former world champion Tyson Fury challenged Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight, which could take place on April 18, 2026. Usyk's team director Serhiy Lapin stated that he does not rule out the possibility of a fight with the Briton.

