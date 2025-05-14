"No problem": Usyk is ready for a third fight with Fury

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine made a statement regarding a possible third fight with Briton Tyson Fury. This is reported by UNN.

During a conversation with Fury's promoter Frank Warren, Usyk noted that if the Briton resumes his career, "maybe we will organize another fight."

Trilogy? No problem. I'm ready. Fight at "Old Trafford"? Yes, no problem - said the Ukrainian boxer.

As you know, Usyk and Fury had two fights last year. The first fight took place on May 18. The Briton suffered a defeat by split decision. The rematch took place on December 21 and also ended with Usyk's victory.

World heavyweight boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine and Daniel Dubois of Great Britain will hold their second head-to-head fight on July 19 in London. All four major heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, while Dubois owns the IBF championship.

Tyson Fury announced that he was ending his boxing career. The decision was made after the second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

