"No problem": Usyk is ready for a third fight with Fury

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
May 13, 09:24 PM • 6334 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 56701 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 58438 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 78944 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 78340 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 156019 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 72623 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 158684 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 151439 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90596 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Popular news

The US and Ukraine have signed commercial documents necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement - Ministry of Economy

May 13, 06:15 PM • 5846 views

New design and reliability: Google confirms the release of Android 16 in June 2025 with interesting updates

May 13, 06:59 PM • 3284 views

Ukrzaliznytsia passengers traveling to Poland will receive an electronic ticket on a new form

May 13, 07:08 PM • 7816 views

Macron demands 30-day truce in Ukraine "on land, at sea and in the air" - Le Figaro

May 13, 07:41 PM • 10694 views

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

02:02 AM • 2672 views
Publications

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 60690 views

UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 26472 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 87455 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 87122 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 88227 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 88417 views
"No problem": Usyk is ready for a third fight with Fury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

Oleksandr Usyk has stated his readiness for a third fight with Tyson Fury if he resumes his career: "Trilogy? No problem."

"No problem": Usyk is ready for a third fight with Fury

World heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine made a statement regarding a possible third fight with Briton Tyson Fury. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During a conversation with Fury's promoter Frank Warren, Usyk noted that if the Briton resumes his career, "maybe we will organize another fight."

Trilogy? No problem. I'm ready. Fight at "Old Trafford"? Yes, no problem

- said the Ukrainian boxer.

As you know, Usyk and Fury had two fights last year. The first fight took place on May 18. The Briton suffered a defeat by split decision. The rematch took place on December 21 and also ended with Usyk's victory.

Recall

World heavyweight boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine and Daniel Dubois of Great Britain will hold their second head-to-head fight on July 19 in London. All four major heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, while Dubois owns the IBF championship.

Tyson Fury announced that he was ending his boxing career. The decision was made after the second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk admitted what he fears most before the fight with Dubois06.05.25, 03:38 • 4751 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
