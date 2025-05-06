Oleksandr Usyk admitted what he fears most before the fight with Dubois

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk published a post on the Instagam social network in which he admitted that he fears God. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The post appeared against the background of the press conference of Usyk and his future opponent in the fight for the title of absolute world champion Daniel Dubois, during which the Briton pushed the Ukrainian in the chest.

I am not afraid of anything except the Lord God. I fear Him because I love Him. - Usyk wrote.

As you know, the first battle of glances between Usyk and Dubois took place at Wembley Stadium in London on April 28.

Let us remind you

World heavyweight boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine and Daniel Dubois of Great Britain will hold their second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. All four major heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, while Dubois owns the IBF championship.

