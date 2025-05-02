Usyk ends his professional career: with whom will the last fights be held

Ukrainian boxer, world heavyweight champion according to WBO, WBA, WBC and IBO Oleksandr Usyk is ending his career. The champion announced this in an interview with Mail Sport Boxing, writes UNN.

Details

I think two fights - and that's it. And if I say it, it's true - Usyk said.

The first fight will take place on July 19 against British boxer, IBF world champion Daniel Dubois.

For his farewell fight, the Ukrainian chose his old rival - the famous British boxer Tyson Fury, known as the "Gypsy King". Usyk has defeated him twice before.

Usyk also does not rule out that another Briton, Anthony Joshua, could be his opponent in his last fight.

Addition

WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) and IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) held a new duel of glances at a press conference regarding the rematch.

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) ruled that Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk must make a mandatory title defense against New Zealand boxer Joseph Parker.

33-year-old Parker retained his interim WBO title in February with a second-round knockout victory over Martin Bakole.