Danced, sang, and played football: WBO demands Usyk undergo a medical examination and provide a health certificate

The WBO demands Usyk undergo a medical examination and provide a health certificate after videos of him dancing with Nadia Dorofeeva and playing football in the show match "United by the Game," organized by FC Metalist 1925 in cooperation with the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 2nd Corps "Khartia." This was reported by BoxingScene, according to UNN.

Details

"After videos surfaced this week on social media showing undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk dancing and playing football, the WBO on Friday ordered him to provide an updated medical prognosis," the publication writes.

It is noted that Usyk had previously requested a postponement of negotiations with mandatory challenger Joseph Parker due to back problems.

"The WBO wants Usyk's re-examination to be conducted by Monday. WBO Championship Committee Chairman Luis Batista Salas wrote to Usyk's lawyer John Hornewer that 'the medical certificate must be detailed and comprehensive, and must certify to the WBO Mr. Usyk's current health status, prognosis, estimated recovery time, and any other supporting medical evidence deemed appropriate,'" the publication adds.

Addition

Recently, the reigning undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk, together with his wife Kateryna, organized a charity evening aimed at helping children from Mykolaiv who lost their parents due to the war.

The event was attended by Ukrainian show business stars, including Nadia Dorofeeva, DREVO, Ivo Bobul, Monatik, etc. Not only they lit up the stage, but Usyk did too – he actively danced and performed songs.

In particular, together with Dorofeeva, he performed a wild dance to her song "Smak-pechal" (Taste-sadness).

And together with Ivo Bobul, he performed the legendary hit "Rozmova z toboyu" (Conversation with you).

In addition, on August 23, a football show match "United by the Game" took place at the Bannikov Stadium in Kyiv, organized by FC Metalist 1925 in cooperation with the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 2nd Corps "Khartia" with the support of the Ukrainian Association of Football, during which Usyk spent his minutes on the field.

Usyk's dancing and football playing caught the attention of Parker's team, and a person close to the situation suggested: "From an optical standpoint, what the hell is this?"

Recall

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk received an extension of negotiations for a mandatory WBO title fight against Joseph Parker and now has the opportunity to independently choose his next career move.

His team emphasizes: after an exhausting fight with Daniel Dubois, the athlete deserves time to recover and plan future bouts.