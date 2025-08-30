Danced, sang, and played football: WBO demands Usyk undergo a medical examination and provide a health certificate

$41.260.00
Exclusive
01:06 PM
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
11:04 AM
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM
Ihnat: F-16s worked to repel enemy attack on Ukraine tonight09:00 AM
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - Telegraph10:03 AM
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Lviv
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
United States
Zaporizhzhia
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM
Starlink
Fake news
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

Danced, sang, and played football: WBO demands Usyk undergo a medical examination and provide a health certificate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

The WBO demands that Oleksandr Usyk undergo a medical examination and provide a health certificate. This happened after a video surfaced showing Usyk dancing with Nadia Dorofeeva and playing football.

Danced, sang, and played football: WBO demands Usyk undergo a medical examination and provide a health certificate

The WBO demands Usyk undergo a medical examination and provide a health certificate after videos of him dancing with Nadia Dorofeeva and playing football in the show match "United by the Game," organized by FC Metalist 1925 in cooperation with the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 2nd Corps "Khartia." This was reported by BoxingScene, according to UNN.

Details

"After videos surfaced this week on social media showing undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk dancing and playing football, the WBO on Friday ordered him to provide an updated medical prognosis," the publication writes.

It is noted that Usyk had previously requested a postponement of negotiations with mandatory challenger Joseph Parker due to back problems.

"The WBO wants Usyk's re-examination to be conducted by Monday. WBO Championship Committee Chairman Luis Batista Salas wrote to Usyk's lawyer John Hornewer that 'the medical certificate must be detailed and comprehensive, and must certify to the WBO Mr. Usyk's current health status, prognosis, estimated recovery time, and any other supporting medical evidence deemed appropriate,'" the publication adds.

Addition

Recently, the reigning undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk, together with his wife Kateryna, organized a charity evening aimed at helping children from Mykolaiv who lost their parents due to the war.

The event was attended by Ukrainian show business stars, including Nadia Dorofeeva, DREVO, Ivo Bobul, Monatik, etc. Not only they lit up the stage, but Usyk did too – he actively danced and performed songs.

In particular, together with Dorofeeva, he performed a wild dance to her song "Smak-pechal" (Taste-sadness).

And together with Ivo Bobul, he performed the legendary hit "Rozmova z toboyu" (Conversation with you).

In addition, on August 23, a football show match "United by the Game" took place at the Bannikov Stadium in Kyiv, organized by FC Metalist 1925 in cooperation with the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine and the 2nd Corps "Khartia" with the support of the Ukrainian Association of Football, during which Usyk spent his minutes on the field.

Usyk's dancing and football playing caught the attention of Parker's team, and a person close to the situation suggested: "From an optical standpoint, what the hell is this?"

Recall

Undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk received an extension of negotiations for a mandatory WBO title fight against Joseph Parker and now has the opportunity to independently choose his next career move.

His team emphasizes: after an exhausting fight with Daniel Dubois, the athlete deserves time to recover and plan future bouts.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
charity
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk
Mykolaiv
Kyiv