Usyk retained leadership after defeating Dubois: ESPN ranking data

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk remained the leader in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings after his rematch victory over Briton Daniel Dubois. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESPN.

Thanks to this victory, Usyk became a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and proved that he is the best fighter of the last 25 years. In second place, according to the ranking, was Japanese professional boxer Naoya Inoue, and in third place - Terence Crawford, an American boxer.

Ukrainian boxer, WBA, WBO, WBC, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium in the fifth round knocked out Briton Daniel Dubois, thus winning the fight.

After defeating Dubois, Usyk thanked Ukraine and the military, stating his plans for a rest. The boxer does not rule out the possibility of a next fight against Tyson Fury.