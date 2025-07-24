Usyk retained leadership after defeating Dubois: ESPN ranking data

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 18532 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 14296 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 33055 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
07:16 AM • 40255 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 54022 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 83664 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 60176 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 48804 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 73294 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 141304 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.3m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attackJuly 24, 02:54 AM • 53189 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapseJuly 24, 04:30 AM • 63318 views
Already 7 injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy: consequences shownJuly 24, 05:36 AM • 13096 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 57235 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP08:03 AM • 39820 views
Publications
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 18528 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 58105 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 141300 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 224207 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 280330 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Istanbul
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 167245 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 286536 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 371663 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 376786 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 366223 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Instagram
Euro
United States dollar
Su-34

Usyk retained leadership after defeating Dubois: ESPN ranking data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk remains the leader of the ESPN ranking after defeating Daniel Dubois, becoming a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. Naoya Inoue and Terence Crawford are in second and third place respectively.

Usyk retained leadership after defeating Dubois: ESPN ranking data

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk remained the leader in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings after his rematch victory over Briton Daniel Dubois. This is reported by UNN with reference to ESPN.

Details

Thanks to this victory, Usyk became a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and proved that he is the best fighter of the last 25 years. In second place, according to the ranking, was Japanese professional boxer Naoya Inoue, and in third place - Terence Crawford, an American boxer.

Recall

Ukrainian boxer, WBA, WBO, WBC, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley Stadium in the fifth round knocked out Briton Daniel Dubois, thus winning the fight.

After defeating Dubois, Usyk thanked Ukraine and the military, stating his plans for a rest. The boxer does not rule out the possibility of a next fight against Tyson Fury.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Sports
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9