September 3, 05:28 PM • 15756 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 25549 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 21722 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 22062 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 41480 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 22718 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 24196 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22538 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24543 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 46610 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
+14°
0.7m/s
74%
752mm
"People can talk": Usyk's team responded to doubts about the Ukrainian boxer's injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Serhiy Lapin, director of the team of the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, refuted the accusations of the promoter of interim WBO champion Joseph Parker regarding the "fake" nature of the Ukrainian's injury.

"People can talk": Usyk's team responded to doubts about the Ukrainian boxer's injury

The director of the team of the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, Serhiy Lapin, denied the accusations of Joseph Parker's WBO interim champion promoter David Higgins regarding the "fake" injury of the Ukrainian boxer. This was reported by SecondsOut, according to UNN.

Details

According to Lapin, "people can talk," but those close to boxing know the value of preparation at such a level.

We make decisions not for the sake of talking, we make them for the sake of results

- said Usyk's team director.

Recall

The WBO obliged Usyk to fight Joseph Parker. However, the Ukrainian appealed to the organization with a request for more time for negotiations, explaining this with a back injury.

But last week, the WBO reacted to social media posts showing Usyk dancing and playing football. Now the organization demands that the boxer undergo a repeat examination.

Oleksandr Usyk among the richest boxers in history: Ukrainian champion enters TOP-1025.08.25, 14:37 • 3397 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk