"People can talk": Usyk's team responded to doubts about the Ukrainian boxer's injury

The director of the team of the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, Serhiy Lapin, denied the accusations of Joseph Parker's WBO interim champion promoter David Higgins regarding the "fake" injury of the Ukrainian boxer. This was reported by SecondsOut, according to UNN.

Details

According to Lapin, "people can talk," but those close to boxing know the value of preparation at such a level.

We make decisions not for the sake of talking, we make them for the sake of results - said Usyk's team director.

Recall

The WBO obliged Usyk to fight Joseph Parker. However, the Ukrainian appealed to the organization with a request for more time for negotiations, explaining this with a back injury.

But last week, the WBO reacted to social media posts showing Usyk dancing and playing football. Now the organization demands that the boxer undergo a repeat examination.

