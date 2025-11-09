ukenru
November 9, 12:22 PM
Usyk in the top five richest boxers of all time with a capital of 214 million dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Oleksandr Usyk took 5th place in the ranking of the richest boxers of all time according to GiveMeSport, his fortune is 214 million dollars. The victory over Tyson Fury in 2024 brought him about 100 million dollars.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has reached a spot in the top five richest boxers of all time with a capital of $214 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to GiveMeSport.

Details

Oleksandr Usyk ranks 5th in the rating of the richest boxers of all time according to GiveMeSport. The Ukrainian boxing star's fortune currently stands at $214 million.

Usyk's victory in 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, over Tyson Fury, secured the Ukrainian boxer the defense of his WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles and brought him a fortune.

With the growing presence of boxing in the region, it's safe to say that all participants in major fights are well-compensated financially, and this is reflected in Usyk and Fury being among the top ten richest boxers of all time.

- writes GiveMeSport.

Which boxers took other places in the ranking of the richest

Floyd Mayweather, "Money Mayweather", takes the first place with a fortune of $400 million.

Despite not having fought professionally since 2017, Mayweather reportedly has a colossal net worth of $400 million. One of the few to retire with an undefeated record, Pretty Boy, with a 50-0 record, defeated opponents such as Pacquiao, Canelo, Conor McGregor, Ricky Hatton, and Victor Ortiz.

- the publication writes.

In second place is Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, with an estimated fortune of $300 million.

In 20 years of his professional career, the Mexican has had 68 fights, 63 of which ended in his victory.

- explains GiveMeSport.

Third place goes to George Foreman ($300 million). Fourth place is Manny Pacquiao ($220 million).

Tyson Fury currently ranks seventh with a fortune of $146 million.

Recall

Ukrainian boxer and undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk announced that he plans to return to the ring and box until he is 41 years old.

Ihor Telezhnikov

