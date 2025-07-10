Usyk called Dubois worthy of a rematch and revealed future plans

World heavyweight boxing champion (WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO) Oleksandr Usyk believes that IBF title holder Daniel Dubois deserves a rematch. The Ukrainian said this in a comment to The Ring, reports UNN.

Details

Ahead of the fight against the Briton, Usyk, in particular, paid several compliments to Dubois.

I love my British opponents. I think Daniel is a good athlete, a good boxer, and has good skills. He has achieved excellent victories in his last three fights, he is a great fighter. I believe Daniel deserves (a rematch - ed.) - said Usyk.

He also noted that his goal now is to become a three-time undisputed champion.

"Listen, I love boxing, training hard. I think these are my last two fights - with Dubois and the next one, I don't know with whom. I will talk to you after this fight," the Ukrainian summarized.

Recall

World heavyweight boxing champions, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois, will hold their second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC, WBC, and IBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF championship.

Usyk is the favorite of this fight according to bookmakers. Thus, you can bet on the Ukrainian's victory with odds of 1.20, on the Briton's victory - 4.85. A draw, as the least likely outcome in boxing, is estimated with odds of 25.00.

