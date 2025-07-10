Usyk called Dubois worthy of a rematch and revealed future plans

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 06:25 PM • 22341 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 88042 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 61428 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 69915 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 101362 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 58182 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 120140 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56547 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68645 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 90947 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.2m/s
76%
741mm
Popular news
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 40266 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 33084 views
First documented case: robotic systems successfully stormed the occupiers' positionsJuly 9, 05:51 PM • 11927 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focusJuly 9, 07:40 PM • 4500 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported11:43 PM • 14677 views
Publications
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 33163 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 40348 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 48220 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 88042 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 97880 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 122748 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 253661 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 434314 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 264183 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 373244 views
Actual
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Usyk called Dubois worthy of a rematch and revealed future plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 251 views

World boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk believes that Daniel Dubois deserves a rematch. Their second fight will take place on July 19 in London, with four main heavyweight belts at stake.

Usyk called Dubois worthy of a rematch and revealed future plans

World heavyweight boxing champion (WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO) Oleksandr Usyk believes that IBF title holder Daniel Dubois deserves a rematch. The Ukrainian said this in a comment to The Ring, reports UNN.

Details

Ahead of the fight against the Briton, Usyk, in particular, paid several compliments to Dubois.

I love my British opponents. I think Daniel is a good athlete, a good boxer, and has good skills. He has achieved excellent victories in his last three fights, he is a great fighter. I believe Daniel deserves (a rematch - ed.)

- said Usyk.

He also noted that his goal now is to become a three-time undisputed champion.

"Listen, I love boxing, training hard. I think these are my last two fights - with Dubois and the next one, I don't know with whom. I will talk to you after this fight," the Ukrainian summarized.

Recall

World heavyweight boxing champions, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois, will hold their second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC, WBC, and IBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF championship.

Usyk is the favorite of this fight according to bookmakers. Thus, you can bet on the Ukrainian's victory with odds of 1.20, on the Briton's victory - 4.85. A draw, as the least likely outcome in boxing, is estimated with odds of 25.00.

Usyk confirmed he is two fights away from ending his boxing career07.07.25, 13:44 • 894 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9