Usyk called Dubois worthy of a rematch and revealed future plans
Kyiv • UNN
World boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk believes that Daniel Dubois deserves a rematch. Their second fight will take place on July 19 in London, with four main heavyweight belts at stake.
Details
Ahead of the fight against the Briton, Usyk, in particular, paid several compliments to Dubois.
I love my British opponents. I think Daniel is a good athlete, a good boxer, and has good skills. He has achieved excellent victories in his last three fights, he is a great fighter. I believe Daniel deserves (a rematch - ed.)
He also noted that his goal now is to become a three-time undisputed champion.
"Listen, I love boxing, training hard. I think these are my last two fights - with Dubois and the next one, I don't know with whom. I will talk to you after this fight," the Ukrainian summarized.
Recall
World heavyweight boxing champions, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois, will hold their second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC, WBC, and IBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF championship.
Usyk is the favorite of this fight according to bookmakers. Thus, you can bet on the Ukrainian's victory with odds of 1.20, on the Briton's victory - 4.85. A draw, as the least likely outcome in boxing, is estimated with odds of 25.00.
