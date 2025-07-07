$41.730.01
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Usyk confirmed he is two fights away from ending his boxing career

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk stated that he will end his career after two fights. He aims to become the undisputed world champion for the third time.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk confirmed that he is only two fights away from ending his sports career. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian champion's interview with the DAZN Boxing project.

Details

Why am I still boxing? Because the Lord gives me the opportunity – and I take it. My task is to become the undisputed champion for the third time. I love boxing, I love training, I love training hard. I have two fights left: with Dubois and one more, with whom – I don't know. I will tell after this fight. This is my life

– said Usyk.

The champion also said that he is currently very motivated by the desire to become the undisputed world champion for the third time. He also wants to conquer the royal division again, which he already won last May, defeating Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs).

Addition

Former world champion Tyson Fury challenged Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight, which could take place on April 18, 2026. Usyk's team director confirmed the discussions, but the team is currently focused on the rematch with Dubois on July 19.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
