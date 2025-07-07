Usyk confirmed he is two fights away from ending his boxing career

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk confirmed that he is only two fights away from ending his sports career. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian champion's interview with the DAZN Boxing project.

Details

Why am I still boxing? Because the Lord gives me the opportunity – and I take it. My task is to become the undisputed champion for the third time. I love boxing, I love training, I love training hard. I have two fights left: with Dubois and one more, with whom – I don't know. I will tell after this fight. This is my life – said Usyk.

The champion also said that he is currently very motivated by the desire to become the undisputed world champion for the third time. He also wants to conquer the royal division again, which he already won last May, defeating Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs).

Addition

Former world champion Tyson Fury challenged Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight, which could take place on April 18, 2026. Usyk's team director confirmed the discussions, but the team is currently focused on the rematch with Dubois on July 19.