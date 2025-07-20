"Remember, 38 is just the beginning": Usyk after defeating Dubois

After another victory over Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk thanked Ukraine, the military, and his family, stating that he plans to rest, and the question of the next fight is still open, adding that, perhaps, it will be against Tyson Fury, UNN reports.

Remember, 38 is just the beginning - said Usyk.

Answering the question of why Usyk's rematches seem better than his first fights, the boxer replied: "I don't know."

I want to say thank you to Jesus Christ, I want to say thank you to Holy Mary, I want to say thank you to you, Wembley - added Usyk.

He said that he wants to rest and be at home with his children.

For the next few months, I only want to rest. Who's next? Maybe it's Tyson Fury. I don't know yet, I want to go home. I want to thank all of Ukraine, all the guys who are defending the country. Yesterday I received a lot of messages, and today as well, from different units that are defending our country on the front line. Guys, glory to Ukraine. You allow me to be here now - noted the boxer.

Also, answering the question of what Usyk did not allow Dubois to do, who dreamed of victory, the Ukrainian replied: "Brother, I'm sorry, this is sport. My people wanted this victory."

Recall

Ukrainian boxer, WBA, WBO, WBC, IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk knocked out British Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium, thus winning the fight.

Zelenskyy congratulated Usyk on his victory