Zelenskyy congratulated Usyk on his victory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Oleksandr Usyk on once again winning the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram channel.

Oleksandr Usyk did it again! Undisputed champion. Legend. Ours. Thank you for the strength and inspiration you give to the whole country with every victory. Thank you for fighting every fight with Ukraine in your heart. Congratulations on the victory – to you, to the country, to everyone who cheered - wrote Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It will be recalled that Oleksandr Usyk became the undisputed world heavyweight champion, defeating Daniel Dubois. The fight took place on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

