Usyk agreed to fight Jake Paul in a cage: the champion responded to the blogger's provocative plan

Absolute world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk unexpectedly announced his readiness to enter the cage against American boxer, MMA fighter and blogger Jake Paul. This reaction from the Ukrainian came after Paul published a video with his "plan until 2030", where, among other things, he mentioned a possible fight with Usyk. Usyk announced this on the X social network, UNN writes.

Details

Good plan, @jakepaul. But I'm not here for 5th place – only for first. Soon I will close the book on boxing, and then I will wait for you in the cage. Let's see if you have courage, or if you are just looking for hype – Usyk wrote on his X social media page.

This post immediately went viral, as until now the Ukrainian had avoided any hints of mixed martial arts. At the same time, for Jake Paul – a well-known provocateur and showman – such challenges are part of his image.

Usyk, who is currently focused on ending his boxing career, hinted that after "closing the book on boxing" he is ready to try himself in a new format.

The fight between Usyk and Paul, if it happens, could become an event that breaks the boundaries between classical boxing and show business, and also once again raises the popularity of MMA battles among a mass audience.

For reference

Jake Paul is an American blogger, actor, boxer, and mixed martial artist. Born on January 17, 1997, in Cleveland, Ohio. He became famous through the Vine and YouTube platforms, where he gathered millions of subscribers thanks to entertaining videos.

In sports, he started with exhibition fights, and later moved to professional boxing. His record includes fights with former UFC champions, as well as other stars of combat sports. Paul is known for his outrageous behavior, his ability to create news, and to turn fights into shows that generate huge profits.

He now positions himself as an athlete, showman, and businessman who seeks to combine a career in boxing, MMA, and the entertainment industry.

