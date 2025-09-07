Usyk granted 90-day WBO title defense postponement

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
September 7, 06:34 AM • 14151 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 26827 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 47169 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 63090 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 93118 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 77803 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 51785 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 55681 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 75263 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 37092 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes in Poltava region due to consequences of Russian attacksSeptember 7, 06:20 AM • 5956 views
Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.September 7, 06:46 AM • 9358 views
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in SviatoshynPhotoVideoSeptember 7, 08:05 AM • 10480 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 9178 views
Occupiers attacked bridge over Dnipro in Kremenchuk: traffic blockedSeptember 7, 09:19 AM • 4764 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 93116 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 77801 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 75261 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 54286 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 76668 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Odesa
Zaporizhzhia
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 9280 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 18413 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 51171 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 106088 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 48320 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Fake news
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

Usyk granted 90-day WBO title defense postponement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Oleksandr Usyk has been granted a 90-day postponement for his WBO title defense due to a back injury. Following his victory over Daniel Dubois, his potential opponent could be Joseph Parker.

Usyk granted 90-day WBO title defense postponement

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has officially received a 90-day postponement for his WBO title defense. This was reported by the WBO boxing organization on its "X" social media account, according to UNN.

Details

After defeating Briton Daniel Dubois, Usyk's opponent could be New Zealander Joseph Parker. Already at the end of July, the organization obliged the boxers to negotiate the terms of the fight.

Both boxers were given 30 days to organize the fight, but Usyk requested an additional 60-day postponement due to a back injury.

The Ukrainian athlete's request was granted, but after this, Usyk will be obliged to resume negotiations regarding the upcoming fight. In addition, it is reported that Joseph Parker may not be the likely opponent of the Ukrainian boxer.

Recall

The WBO obliged Usyk to fight Joseph Parker. However, the Ukrainian appealed to the organization with a request for more time for negotiations, explaining it with a back injury.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Sports