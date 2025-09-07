Usyk granted 90-day WBO title defense postponement

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has officially received a 90-day postponement for his WBO title defense. This was reported by the WBO boxing organization on its "X" social media account, according to UNN.

After defeating Briton Daniel Dubois, Usyk's opponent could be New Zealander Joseph Parker. Already at the end of July, the organization obliged the boxers to negotiate the terms of the fight.

Both boxers were given 30 days to organize the fight, but Usyk requested an additional 60-day postponement due to a back injury.

The Ukrainian athlete's request was granted, but after this, Usyk will be obliged to resume negotiations regarding the upcoming fight. In addition, it is reported that Joseph Parker may not be the likely opponent of the Ukrainian boxer.

