Usyk came on as a substitute in the match of Portugal's legends against the World Legends team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Oleksandr Usyk played 17 minutes on the field in the match of Portugal's legends against the World Legends team, replacing Henrik Larsson. The boxer did not score any points, and the organizers of the match plan to raise more than 1 million euros for charity.

Usyk came on as a substitute in the match of Portugal's legends against the World Legends team

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk replaced legendary Swedish forward Henrik Larsson in the match of legends of the Portuguese national team against the World Legends team. Usyk spent 17 minutes on the field and did not score any effective actions, UNN reports.

Details

Usyk was invited to the center of the field before the game, where he spoke about how happy he was to be at this game with football legends.

"It's great. I love football, but I love boxing more. Football is different from boxing, I play for Polissya Zhytomyr," he said.

- Usyk said before the match.

Usyk entered the field in the 22nd minute of the match with the score 1:0 in favor of the Portuguese national team, replacing Henrik Larsson, after which he was replaced by Youri Djorkaeff.

Usyk also posted a photo in Polissya's uniform with Cristiano Ronaldo's face, who is not participating in the match, in his Instagram stories.

Addition

The organizers of the match plan to raise over 1 million euros to support charitable initiatives in Ukraine, Portugal and the world aimed at helping victims of poverty, conflict and disaster.

Participating in the match are:

Portugal Legends: Vítor Baía, Beto Pimparel; Fábio Coentrão, Eliseu, Danny, Ricardo Carvalho, Bosingwa, Jorge Andrade, Pepe, Bruno Alves; Simão, Maniche, Luís Figo, Nani, Deco, Tiago Mendes; Nuno Gomes, Quaresma, Hélder Postiga, Pauleta. Coach: Costinha.

World Legends: Petr Čech, Edwin van der Sar; Marco Materazzi, Carles Puyol, Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Roberto Carlos; Gaizka Mendieta, Christian Karembeu, Georgios Karagounis, Marek Hamšík, Krasimir Balakov, Gheorghe Hagi, Youri Djorkaeff, Kaká; Henrik Larsson, Javier Saviola, Michael Owen, Alessandro Del Piero, Hristo Stoichkov. Player-coach: Roberto Carlos.

It should be noted that as of the 44th minute of the match, the score is 2:0 in favor of Portugal. The first goal in the match was scored by Pauleta after a cross from Ricardo Quaresma, and Hélder Postiga doubled the lead after an assist from Luís Figo.

In addition, there was also a place for young fans who support Ukraine at the stadium.

Usyk granted 90-day WBO title defense postponement07.09.25, 19:13 • 4423 views

Veronika Marchenko

SocietySports
charity
Portugal
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk