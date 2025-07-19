$41.870.00
July 18, 06:06 PM
Usyk vs. Dubois fight: Bookmakers give no chance to the Briton

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

On July 19, Oleksandr Usyk will have a rematch with Daniel Dubois, where bookmakers consider the Ukrainian a clear favorite with odds of 1.33. Usyk holds the WBC, WBA, WBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF, making the stakes high.

Today, July 19, Oleksandr Usyk enters a rematch with Daniel Dubois. Bookmakers leave almost no chance for the Briton, writes UNN with reference to Tips.gg.

Details

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois promises to be the main event in the world of boxing in 2025. The Ukrainian holds the WBC, WBA, and WBO titles, while the Briton has the IBF belt — so the stakes are higher than ever.

Bookmakers have decided: the Ukrainian is the clear favorite. According to bookmakers' estimates, as reported, the odds for his victory are only 1.33, which indicates confidence in his superiority. However, a bet on the Ukrainian's victory by knockout, technical knockout, or disqualification is valued at 2.20, a promising option for someone who knows Usyk's strength in the ring well.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on July 18, before the decisive fight, the traditional weigh-in ceremony took place between the world heavyweight champion according to WBA, WBO, and IBO versions Oleksandr Usyk and the IBF title holder Daniel Dubois. According to the weigh-in results, Dubois was almost 7 kg heavier than Usyk.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
