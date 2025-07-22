$41.750.12
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Usyk vs. Dubois: reason for Briton's delay to the fight named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

British boxer Daniel Dubois was late to Wembley Stadium for the fight with Oleksandr Usyk due to a party organized by his father at the family home. This led to "chaotic scenes" at the arena entrance, as accredited cars were used to transport guests.

British boxer Daniel Dubois was late to Wembley Stadium for the most important fight of his career because his father threw a party at the family home the day before the fight with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. This was reported by Mirror, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Usyk arrived at Wembley 45 minutes earlier than Dubois, which raised questions about why the Briton was so far behind schedule.

The 27-year-old Dubois briefly left the house because he didn't know the people present. Later, his father drove him to Wembley, as the accredited cars that were supposed to take the boxer to the stadium were being used to transport guests.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that there were also "chaotic scenes" during the entry to the arena due to attempts to bring some party guests into Wembley, and Dubois found himself blocked in the thick of events.

"The delay in arriving at the venue was not used by Dubois's team as an excuse for the defeat to Usyk. But it is another sign of the strange relationship he has with his father," the article says.

Recall

On July 19, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk knocked out British Daniel Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium, thus winning the fight and becoming the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

"Remember, 38 is just the beginning": Usyk after defeating Dubois20.07.25, 01:25 • 3928 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
Tesla
