Ukraine won its sixth medal at the 2025 Universiade: a student from Shevchenko University claimed "bronze" in taekwondo

Kyrylo Hurnov defeated opponents from Great Britain and Azerbaijan, and in the semi-finals fought with a representative of Chinese Taipei (the name of the Republic of China, known as Taiwan, in all sports competitions).

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

At the 2025 World Universiade, Kyrylo Hurnov, a student of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 80 kg.

On the way to the medal, he defeated opponents from Great Britain and Azerbaijan, and in the semi-finals lost to Jun-yi Han from Chinese Taipei — 0:2.

Recall

17-year-old Ukrainian fencer Emily Konrad won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Summer Universiade in Germany.

Earlier, the Ukrainian national team won its first gold medal at the World Universiade.

Oleksandr Usyk after defeating Daniel Dubois thanked Ukraine and the military, stating his plans for a rest. The boxer does not rule out the possibility of a next fight against Tyson Fury.