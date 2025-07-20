Ukraine won its sixth medal at the 2025 Universiade: a student from Shevchenko University claimed "bronze" in taekwondo

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 17734 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 42202 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 69633 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 72422 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 58444 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 46483 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 121720 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 251807 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 110891 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99987 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.4m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about the posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" divisionJuly 20, 07:42 AM • 24403 views
Trump called for cancellation of Senate summer recess for urgent appointmentsJuly 20, 08:25 AM • 22680 views
Apples, sausages, and workers: North Korea and Russia deepen economic ties11:36 AM • 20270 views
Explosions reported in Pavlohrad amid air raid alert and ballistic missile threat12:58 PM • 14645 views
The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assets01:22 PM • 25815 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 251817 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 174261 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 241239 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 260202 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 437523 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 33900 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 121740 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 155378 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 157231 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 161147 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Guardian

Ukraine won its sixth medal at the 2025 Universiade: a student from Shevchenko University claimed "bronze" in taekwondo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

Kyrylo Hurnov, a student of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, won a bronze medal in taekwondo at the 2025 Universiade in the under 80 kg weight category. This is Ukraine's sixth medal at these competitions.

Ukraine won its sixth medal at the 2025 Universiade: a student from Shevchenko University claimed "bronze" in taekwondo

Kyrylo Hurnov defeated opponents from Great Britain and Azerbaijan, and in the semi-finals fought with a representative of Chinese Taipei (the name of the Republic of China, known as Taiwan, in all sports competitions).

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Details

At the 2025 World Universiade, Kyrylo Hurnov, a student of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 80 kg.

On the way to the medal, he defeated opponents from Great Britain and Azerbaijan, and in the semi-finals lost to Jun-yi Han from Chinese Taipei — 0:2.

Recall

17-year-old Ukrainian fencer Emily Konrad won a bronze medal at the 2025 World Summer Universiade in Germany.

Earlier, the Ukrainian national team won its first gold medal at the World Universiade.

Oleksandr Usyk after defeating Daniel Dubois thanked Ukraine and the military, stating his plans for a rest. The boxer does not rule out the possibility of a next fight against Tyson Fury.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv
Azerbaijan
Taiwan
United Kingdom
Ukraine
Oleksandr Usyk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9