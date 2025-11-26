Oleksandr Usyk is second in the ranking of the world's best boxers regardless of weight class

WBA, WBC, and IBO world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk remains in second place in the ranking of the world's best boxers regardless of weight category (P4P), which is published by The Ring. This was reported by UNN.

The first place in the list is still held by the undisputed world champion in the super middleweight division, American Terence Crawford.

The top three best boxers in the world regardless of weight category are rounded out by the undisputed world champion in the super bantamweight division, Japanese Naoya Inoue.

Terence Crawford topped the P4P rankings after his convincing victory over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in September 2025, becoming the first boxer in the four-belt era to achieve undisputed champion status in three different weight classes.

Oleksandr Usyk consistently holds the second position in most authoritative rankings, such as ESPN and The Ring.

Naoya Inoue ("The Monster") is considered one of the most dominant fighters of our time in the lower weight classes.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk lost the title of undisputed world champion, vacating the WBO heavyweight championship belt.

