November 25, 04:32 PM • 12500 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 22866 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 20662 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 20021 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 17901 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
November 25, 01:51 PM • 14010 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
November 25, 01:41 PM • 13981 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 29704 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13895 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11925 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Oleksandr Usyk is second in the ranking of the world's best boxers regardless of weight class

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

World boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk remains in second place in the P4P ranking according to The Ring. Terence Crawford takes first place, and Naoya Inoue is third.

Oleksandr Usyk is second in the ranking of the world's best boxers regardless of weight class

WBA, WBC, and IBO world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk remains in second place in the ranking of the world's best boxers regardless of weight category (P4P), which is published by The Ring. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The first place in the list is still held by the undisputed world champion in the super middleweight division, American Terence Crawford.

The top three best boxers in the world regardless of weight category are rounded out by the undisputed world champion in the super bantamweight division, Japanese Naoya Inoue.

Reference

Terence Crawford topped the P4P rankings after his convincing victory over Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in September 2025, becoming the first boxer in the four-belt era to achieve undisputed champion status in three different weight classes.

Oleksandr Usyk consistently holds the second position in most authoritative rankings, such as ESPN and The Ring.

Naoya Inoue ("The Monster") is considered one of the most dominant fighters of our time in the lower weight classes.

Recall

Earlier this month, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk lost the title of undisputed world champion, vacating the WBO heavyweight championship belt.

Usyk in the top five richest boxers of all time with a capital of 214 million dollars09.11.25, 20:02 • 6040 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk