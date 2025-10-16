"My future is in Ukraine": Oleksandr Usyk shared his future plans

Ukrainian boxer and undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk announced that he plans to return to the ring and box until he is 41 years old. After that, he plans to stay in Ukraine and engage in coaching activities, Usyk said during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

I train every day. Yesterday morning I arrived and immediately went to the training hall. I train with the goal of entering the ring next year and, with God's help, winning. - Usyk stated.

He also noted that he does not currently know who his next opponent will be. At the same time, he emphasized that he would not fight British boxer Moses Itauma.

With Itauma? I won't fight him. He's young. He's still pushing me. And he said he doesn't hit old men. I can't say who I'll be in the ring with because negotiations are underway. I'd be fooling you if I gave you a name. - Usyk noted.

The boxer also emphasized that he plans to box until he is 41 years old. After that, he wants to engage in coaching activities.

I will box until I am 41. And then I will build a Sports Academy and train there, and I will train there. - Usyk added.

The champion also emphasized that he associates his future with Ukraine. But he will not prevent his children from going abroad if they wish to do so after they become adults.

My future is in Ukraine. My children are in Ukraine at this stage, but when they become adults, they will choose for themselves where they want to study, where they want to live, where they want to build their lives. It's their choice. If my daughter says she wants to go live in another country, it's her choice. I won't tell her: "Oh my God, why, we were born here!" - Usyk concluded.

Addition

Undisputed world boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk unexpectedly announced his readiness to enter the cage against American boxer, MMA fighter, and blogger Jake Paul. This reaction from the Ukrainian came after Paul published a video with his "plan until 2030," where, among other things, he mentioned a possible fight with Usyk.