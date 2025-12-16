$42.250.05
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto

Exclusive

December 15, 01:38 PM • 72584 views
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 72584 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 67664 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Maia Sandu
Ukraine
Netherlands
Poland
United States
The Hague
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T
Heating

Usyk's gloves raised 300,000 hryvnias for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych museum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The boxing gloves of world champion Oleksandr Usyk were raffled off in Lviv. The 300,000 hryvnias raised will be used to rebuild the Roman Shukhevych museum, destroyed by a Russian Shahed drone on January 1, 2024.

Usyk's gloves raised 300,000 hryvnias for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych museum

The boxing gloves of world champion Oleksandr Usyk were raffled off as a lot in Lviv. As reported by the Lviv City Council, UAH 300,000 was raised for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych Museum, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Lviv City Council, UAH 300,000 has already been deposited into the account for the restoration of the museum, which was destroyed by a Russian Shahed drone on January 1, 2024.

"Currently, there is an investor who will cover the construction of the museum building itself. For these works to start, we are awaiting final construction permits from all authorities. In parallel, we continue to raise funds for the landscaping and content of the museum's exposition, which will be paid for separately. For these works, the NGO "New Museum", with the support of the Lviv City Council, has so far raised an additional UAH 3 million 37 thousand. These are auctions, museum events, donations from FC "Karpaty" and ordinary, "human" contributions. We sincerely thank everyone who has already joined!" - says Olga Honchar, head of the NGO "New Museum".

Nearly UAH 2 million of the necessary 40 million has been collected for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych Museum in Lviv19.05.25, 14:51 • 2306 views

Addition

On the night of January 1, 2024, the museum of UPA General-Khorunzhy Roman Shukhevych was destroyed by Russian shelling. An all-Ukrainian open architectural competition for a project proposal for the restoration of the museum was announced in the city. On the anniversary of Roman Shukhevych's birthday, a sketch of the project for the restoration of the destroyed museum, which won the architectural competition, was presented. The project provides not only for the reconstruction of the destroyed building, but also for landscaping the territory, arranging additional street furniture, lighting, and clearing the reservoir.

On January 1, 2025, the NGO "New Museum", authorized to carry out operational activities for attracting and distributing funds, opened an account for raising funds for the reconstruction of the Roman Shukhevych Museum.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
New Year
War in Ukraine
charity
Roman Shukhevych
Oleksandr Usyk
Lviv