Usyk's gloves raised 300,000 hryvnias for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych museum

The boxing gloves of world champion Oleksandr Usyk were raffled off as a lot in Lviv. As reported by the Lviv City Council, UAH 300,000 was raised for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych Museum, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Lviv City Council, UAH 300,000 has already been deposited into the account for the restoration of the museum, which was destroyed by a Russian Shahed drone on January 1, 2024.

"Currently, there is an investor who will cover the construction of the museum building itself. For these works to start, we are awaiting final construction permits from all authorities. In parallel, we continue to raise funds for the landscaping and content of the museum's exposition, which will be paid for separately. For these works, the NGO "New Museum", with the support of the Lviv City Council, has so far raised an additional UAH 3 million 37 thousand. These are auctions, museum events, donations from FC "Karpaty" and ordinary, "human" contributions. We sincerely thank everyone who has already joined!" - says Olga Honchar, head of the NGO "New Museum".

Nearly UAH 2 million of the necessary 40 million has been collected for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych Museum in Lviv

Addition

On the night of January 1, 2024, the museum of UPA General-Khorunzhy Roman Shukhevych was destroyed by Russian shelling. An all-Ukrainian open architectural competition for a project proposal for the restoration of the museum was announced in the city. On the anniversary of Roman Shukhevych's birthday, a sketch of the project for the restoration of the destroyed museum, which won the architectural competition, was presented. The project provides not only for the reconstruction of the destroyed building, but also for landscaping the territory, arranging additional street furniture, lighting, and clearing the reservoir.

On January 1, 2025, the NGO "New Museum", authorized to carry out operational activities for attracting and distributing funds, opened an account for raising funds for the reconstruction of the Roman Shukhevych Museum.