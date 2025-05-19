Nearly UAH 2 million of the necessary 40 million has been collected for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych Museum in Lviv

$41.500.03
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
09:06 AM

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

08:32 AM

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

08:30 AM

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

07:57 AM

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

06:58 AM

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

May 19, 05:46 AM

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Austria may participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine - Minister of Defense

May 19, 02:09 AM

Pro-European Mayor of Bucharest Nicușor Dan wins the elections for President of Romania: 100% of votes counted

May 19, 02:36 AM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the destruction of two Russian tanks in the Toretsk direction: details of the operation

May 19, 02:58 AM

Macron and Meloni quarreled over Ukraine, Merz is trying to settle the dispute - FT

May 19, 03:27 AM

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM
Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM
Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Nearly UAH 2 million of the necessary 40 million has been collected for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych Museum in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

About 2 million hryvnias have already been collected for the restoration of the Roman Shukhevych Museum, which was destroyed by the Russians. The total cost of reconstruction is estimated at 40 million hryvnias.

Nearly UAH 2 million of the necessary 40 million has been collected for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych Museum in Lviv

Almost 2 million hryvnias have been collected for the reconstruction of the museum of military and state figure Roman Shukhevych in Lviv out of the 40 million estimated for the reconstruction of the institution destroyed by the Russians during the shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details 

The report notes that these funds were collected thanks to charity events in the city under the slogans "Museum for the Museum", "Theater for the Museum" and cooperation with partners. The "Museum for the Museum" campaign was supported by 16 cultural institutions in Lviv.

Fundraising for the restoration of the museum of General Khorunzhy UPA Roman Shukhevych started in January this year. It is conducted by the public organization "New Museum" with the support of the Lviv City Council.

Earlier, museum institutions in Lviv had already announced fundraising for the restoration of the Roman Shukhevych Museum. On March 8-9 this year, the "Museum for the Museum" campaign raised over 185,000 UAH. The action involved the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life named after Klymentiy Sheptytsky, the Memorial Museum named after Solomiya Krushelnytska and the Museum of Totalitarian Regimes "Territory of Terror".

Addition

On the night of January 1, 2024, the museum of General Khorunzhy UPA Roman Shukhevych was destroyed by Russian shelling. An All-Ukrainian open architectural competition was announced in the city for a project proposal for the restoration of the museum. On the anniversary of Roman Shukhevych's birthday, an outline of the restoration project of the destroyed museum, which won the architectural competition, was presented. The project envisages not only the reconstruction of the destroyed building, but also the improvement of the territory, the arrangement of additional street furniture, lighting, and the cleaning of the pond.

On January 1, 2025, the NGO "New Museum", which is authorized to carry out operational activities for attracting and distributing funds, opened an account for collecting funds for the reconstruction of the Roman Shukhevych Museum.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Culture
Roman Shukhevych
Lviv
