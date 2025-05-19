Nearly UAH 2 million of the necessary 40 million has been collected for the reconstruction of the Shukhevych Museum in Lviv

Almost 2 million hryvnias have been collected for the reconstruction of the museum of military and state figure Roman Shukhevych in Lviv out of the 40 million estimated for the reconstruction of the institution destroyed by the Russians during the shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

The report notes that these funds were collected thanks to charity events in the city under the slogans "Museum for the Museum", "Theater for the Museum" and cooperation with partners. The "Museum for the Museum" campaign was supported by 16 cultural institutions in Lviv.

Fundraising for the restoration of the museum of General Khorunzhy UPA Roman Shukhevych started in January this year. It is conducted by the public organization "New Museum" with the support of the Lviv City Council.

Earlier, museum institutions in Lviv had already announced fundraising for the restoration of the Roman Shukhevych Museum. On March 8-9 this year, the "Museum for the Museum" campaign raised over 185,000 UAH. The action involved the Museum of Folk Architecture and Life named after Klymentiy Sheptytsky, the Memorial Museum named after Solomiya Krushelnytska and the Museum of Totalitarian Regimes "Territory of Terror".

Addition

On the night of January 1, 2024, the museum of General Khorunzhy UPA Roman Shukhevych was destroyed by Russian shelling. An All-Ukrainian open architectural competition was announced in the city for a project proposal for the restoration of the museum. On the anniversary of Roman Shukhevych's birthday, an outline of the restoration project of the destroyed museum, which won the architectural competition, was presented. The project envisages not only the reconstruction of the destroyed building, but also the improvement of the territory, the arrangement of additional street furniture, lighting, and the cleaning of the pond.

On January 1, 2025, the NGO "New Museum", which is authorized to carry out operational activities for attracting and distributing funds, opened an account for collecting funds for the reconstruction of the Roman Shukhevych Museum.