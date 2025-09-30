Autumn table: what to cook with pumpkin, apples and pears

It's hard to imagine an autumn table without our usual vegetables and fruits: apples, pears, and pumpkins. UNN has compiled a top 5 autumn table dishes that will help diversify your menu and taste autumn in every spoonful.

Pumpkin and Carrot Cream Soup

Ingredients (for 4 servings)

pumpkin - 500 g;

carrots - 2 pcs.;

onion - 1 pc.;

garlic - 2 cloves;

vegetable broth or water - 1 l;

cream (10-20%) - 100 ml;

olive oil - 2 tbsp.;

salt, pepper, nutmeg - to taste.

Method of preparation

Peel the pumpkin and remove the seeds, cut into cubes approximately 2×2 cm. Cut the carrots into circles or sticks of approximately the same size so that the vegetables cook evenly. Heat the oil in a large pot, fry the chopped onion until golden (about 5 minutes). Add the minced garlic and heat for another 30 seconds - to release the aroma. Put the carrots and pumpkin in the pot, stir so that the vegetables are covered with oil. Simmer for 3-4 minutes, then pour in the broth or water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook for 20-25 minutes until the vegetables are soft (easily pierced with a fork).

Remove from heat, blend into a smooth puree. If the soup is too thick, add a little more broth. Pour in the cream, season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg. Stir. Serve with toasted croutons, pumpkin seeds, or a spoonful of sour cream.

Braised Cabbage with Apples and Cranberries

Ingredients

white cabbage - 700 g;

sweet and sour apples - 2 pcs.;

cranberries (fresh or frozen) - 100 g;

onion - 1 pc.;

oil - 3 tbsp.;

salt, sugar, black pepper - to taste.

Method of preparation

Shred the cabbage into thin strips. If it's coarse, lightly rub it with salt to soften it. Peel the apples, remove the core, and cut into cubes (you can leave the skin on). Heat the oil in a deep frying pan or cauldron, fry the chopped onion until soft (5 minutes). Add the cabbage, stir, and cover. Simmer over medium heat for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add apples and cranberries. If cranberries are frozen, do not thaw them beforehand. Salt, add a pinch of sugar and pepper. If you like a sweet and sour taste, you can add a little more sugar. Simmer for another 15-20 minutes over low heat until the apples soften and the cabbage becomes tender. Serve hot as a side dish or as a lean main course.

Autumn Pear and Cinnamon Pie

Ingredients

shortcrust pastry - 300 g (ready-made or homemade);

pears - 3-4 pcs.;

sugar - 100 g;

cinnamon - 1 tsp.;

flour - 1 tbsp.;

butter - 30 g.

Method of preparation

If you are making the dough yourself: mix 200 g of flour, 100 g of butter, 1 egg, and 2 tbsp. of sugar, knead, chill for 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Roll out the dough into a circle 3-4 mm thick, place it in a baking dish (with sides).

Peel the pears and cut them into thin slices. Mix them with sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Place the filling on the dough, lightly press down. Arrange pieces of butter on top. Bake at 180°C for 30-35 minutes, until the sides are golden and the pears release their juice. Before serving, let the pie cool for 10 minutes for the filling to stabilize. Serve warm, it tastes great with a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream.

Roast Turkey with Mushrooms

Ingredients

turkey fillet - 500 g;

potatoes - 5 pcs.;

carrots - 1 pc.;

champignons - 300 g;

onion - 1 pc.;

oil - 3 tbsp.;

salt, pepper, bay leaf, herbs - to taste.

Method of preparation

Cut the turkey into 3-4 cm cubes. Fry in oil until golden brown (8-10 minutes). Add chopped onion and carrots in circles. Fry for another 5 minutes. Add sliced champignons. Fry until the liquid evaporates.

Transfer everything to a cauldron or deep pot. Add chopped potatoes. Pour in water or broth so that the liquid covers the ingredients. Salt, pepper, add bay leaf. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and cook covered for 30-40 minutes until the potatoes are soft. Sprinkle with fresh herbs before serving.

Non-alcoholic mulled wine (with apple juice)

Ingredients

apple juice - 1 l;

orange - 1 pc.;

apple - 1 pc.;

cinnamon sticks - 2 pcs.;

cloves - 5 buds;

honey - 2 tbsp.

Method of preparation

Pour apple juice into a saucepan. Add sliced orange and apple. Add cinnamon sticks and cloves. Heat over low heat for 15-20 minutes, without bringing to a boil (so that the spices release their aroma).

Remove from heat, add honey and stir. Let it steep covered for 5 minutes, then pour into cups. Serve hot, garnished with an orange slice or a cinnamon stick.

