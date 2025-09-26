American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes

Today, September 26, marks American Pancake Day, which has gained popularity in various parts of the world. And in this regard, UNN offers readers five incredibly delicious recipes for preparing these treats.

Classic Pancakes

Ingredients:

· 2 servings;

· 5 tbsp. flour with a slide;

· 1 egg;

· 1 tbsp. brown sugar;

· 1 tbsp. oil;

· 0.5 tsp. baking soda (quenched with vinegar or lemon juice);

· 200 ml milk;

· 1/4 tsp. salt;

· 1 tsp. vanilla.

Preparation:

1. Beat the egg with salt and sugar with a fork. Add vanilla, oil, continuing to beat. Pour in milk, mix.

2. Add flour, mixing the dough well. Add baking soda to the dough. Mix.

3. Bake on a dry pan or non-stick stove. When serving, stack like a cake, pouring honey or maple syrup over all layers.

Kefir Pancakes

Ingredients:

· 220 ml kefir;

· 1 pc chicken egg;

· 3 tbsp sugar;

· 1 cup (200 ml) wheat flour;

· 0.5 tsp baking soda;

· 1 tsp baking powder;

· 1 pinch salt;

· 4 tbsp refined oil (or any other).

Preparation:

1. Kefir should be slightly warmed, but not boiled. Add egg, sugar, salt, oil. Mix well.

2. Add flour, mix with baking powder and baking soda. It is worth noting that you may need a little more or, conversely, less flour. Mix well (like for fritters).

3. Place the dough on a hot pan - one and a half to two tablespoons for each pancake. Then wait for bubbles to appear on the surface of the dough. When they appear - flip. Fry over low heat until fully cooked.

Carrot Pancakes

Ingredients:

· 300 g wheat flour;

· 300 g milk;

· 2 pcs chicken egg;

· 2 tbsp. powdered sugar;

· 2 tsp. baking powder;

· 2 tbsp. oil (in the dough);

· 12 tbsp. oil (for frying);

· 1 cup carrots – (grated);

· 1 pinch salt.

Preparation:

1. Grate the carrots (or carrot pulp) and add to the dough. Mix. Heat the pan and pour 1 tbsp. oil into it. Pour 1 small ladle of dough.

2. Fry the pancake on one side until a golden crust and large bubbles form on the surface. 7-8 minutes on one side over a heat corresponding to 5 on a scale of 1 to 9.

3. Flip the pancake. To do this, lift the pan and rotate it slightly so that the uncooked dough spreads more evenly. Carefully lift the pancake with a spatula and flip it.

4. Stack the fried pancakes and pour honey or caramel over them. Optionally, you can decorate with banana and berries.

Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

· 1 serving;

· 1/2 banana;

· 1 egg;

· 1 tbsp. without a slide of wheat flour (whole grain possible);

· 1 tbsp. without a slide of rice flour (I have whole grain rice);

· sweetener to taste.

Preparation:

1. Mash the banana with a fork or blend with an egg and sweetener. Add flour and mix well. The dough should be like a thin sour cream.

2. Heat a pan and grease with oil for aroma. Place 2 tbsp. of dough for one pancake. Fry on both sides over low heat.

3. Ready pancakes can be served with jam, honey, yogurt.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Ingredients:

· 200 g pumpkin puree;

· 2 eggs;

· 50-100 g sugar;

· 1 tsp. vanilla sugar or vanilla – a pinch;

· 30 g butter or 2 tbsp. olive oil;

· 200 ml milk;

· 1 tsp. baking powder;

· 200-220 g flour;

· 1 pinch salt.

Preparation:

1. Prepare pumpkin puree in advance. To do this, bake or boil the pumpkin, then puree it in any way convenient for you. Melt the butter and let it cool. Separate egg whites from yolks. Beat the whites until stiff peaks form.

2. In a bowl, mix yolks, salt, sugar, vanilla, cooled melted butter, and beat with a blender until smooth. Add pumpkin puree to the yolk mixture, pour in milk and mix.

3. Sift baking powder into the flour and mix well. Sift dry ingredients into the pumpkin mixture and quickly mix (within 20-30 seconds).

4. Add beaten egg whites to the dough and gently mix until homogeneous. The dough should be thicker than for crepes and slightly thinner than for fritters.

5. Place 1 tbsp. of dough on a dry pan, trying to place it in portions in the center of the pan. Fry pancakes for 1-1.5 minutes, then flip and fry for another 30 seconds until a golden crust forms.

