5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit

02:34 PM • 11833 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
02:25 PM • 16516 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
12:53 PM • 29237 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
11:47 AM • 25897 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 31097 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
October 27, 08:41 AM • 37814 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 40702 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36494 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34444 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28230 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Saab plans to open a Gripen fighter jet plant in Ukraine - FTOctober 27, 07:25 AM • 42529 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42588 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31079 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20592 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17213 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 1252 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1Photo01:30 PM • 17431 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
12:53 PM • 29223 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 10:00 AM • 92037 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 113548 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
France
State Border of Ukraine
China
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideo12:28 PM • 20792 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhoto11:25 AM • 31466 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 42980 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 60604 views
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 82567 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Falcon 9

5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1294 views

UNN offers five recipes for alcoholic Halloween cocktails: from pumpkin to chocolate, perfect for a party with friends. Prepare them at home to add atmosphere to the celebration.

5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit

Halloween becomes especially atmospheric when the house smells of spicy, hot punches. UNN has prepared a selection of five classic alcoholic cocktails that are easy to make at home: from pumpkin to chocolate - perfect for a party with friends and family.

Classic Pumpkin Punch

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

  • pumpkin puree – 200 g;
    • orange juice – 400 ml;
      • dark rum or bourbon – 120 ml;
        • cinnamon – 1 tsp;
          • nutmeg – 0.25 tsp;
            • honey or sugar – to taste;
              • orange slices and cinnamon sticks for garnish.

                Method of preparation

                In a saucepan, combine pumpkin puree with orange juice and spices. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is hot but not boiling. Add rum or bourbon and honey/sugar to taste. Pour into cups, garnish with orange slices and cinnamon sticks.

                Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary21.10.25, 10:50 • 73676 views

                "Bloody" Punch

                Ingredients (for 4 servings):

                • pomegranate juice – 300 ml;
                  • orange juice – 200 ml;
                    • dark rum or cognac – 100 ml;
                      • fresh berries (raspberries or cranberries) – a handful;
                        • orange slices – 2 pcs;
                          • ice – optional.

                            Method of preparation:

                            In a deep bowl, mix pomegranate and orange juice. Add rum or cognac and berries. If you want a cold version, add ice. Pour into glasses, garnish with orange slices.

                            Hot Apple Punch with Rum

                            Ingredients (for 4 servings):

                            • apple juice – 500 ml;
                              • dark rum – 100 ml;
                                • cinnamon – 2 sticks;
                                  • cloves – 4 pcs;
                                    • sliced apple – 1 pc;
                                      • honey – to taste.

                                        Method of preparation

                                        Pour apple juice into a saucepan, add cinnamon sticks, cloves, and apple slices. Heat over medium heat for 5–7 minutes, without bringing to a boil. Add rum and honey. Pour into cups, you can garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick.

                                        Spain bans adoption of black cats from shelters for Halloween19.10.25, 15:53 • 3872 views

                                        Dark Chocolate Cocktail with Whiskey

                                        Ingredients (for 2 servings):

                                        • hot chocolate – 300 ml;
                                          • whiskey – 60 ml;
                                            • cayenne pepper – a pinch (optional);
                                              • whipped cream – 2 tbsp;
                                                • chocolate shavings – for garnish.

                                                  Method of preparation

                                                  Prepare hot chocolate. Add whiskey and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Pour into cups, top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.

                                                  Hot Ginger-Orange Punch with Brandy

                                                  Ingredients (for 4 servings):

                                                  • orange juice – 400 ml;
                                                    • brandy – 100 ml;
                                                      • grated ginger – 1 tsp;
                                                        • cinnamon – 2 sticks;
                                                          • cloves – 4 pcs;
                                                            • orange slices – for garnish.

                                                              Method of preparation

                                                              Pour orange juice into a saucepan, add ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Heat for 5–7 minutes over medium heat. Remove from heat, add brandy. Pour into cups and garnish with orange slices.

                                                              How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening23.10.25, 17:10 • 65320 views

                                                              Alona Utkina

                                                              Life hackPublicationsCulinary