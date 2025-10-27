5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spirit
UNN offers five recipes for alcoholic Halloween cocktails: from pumpkin to chocolate, perfect for a party with friends. Prepare them at home to add atmosphere to the celebration.
Halloween becomes especially atmospheric when the house smells of spicy, hot punches. UNN has prepared a selection of five classic alcoholic cocktails that are easy to make at home: from pumpkin to chocolate - perfect for a party with friends and family.
Classic Pumpkin Punch
Ingredients (for 4 servings):
- pumpkin puree – 200 g;
- orange juice – 400 ml;
- dark rum or bourbon – 120 ml;
- cinnamon – 1 tsp;
- nutmeg – 0.25 tsp;
- honey or sugar – to taste;
- orange slices and cinnamon sticks for garnish.
Method of preparation
In a saucepan, combine pumpkin puree with orange juice and spices. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is hot but not boiling. Add rum or bourbon and honey/sugar to taste. Pour into cups, garnish with orange slices and cinnamon sticks.
"Bloody" Punch
Ingredients (for 4 servings):
- pomegranate juice – 300 ml;
- orange juice – 200 ml;
- dark rum or cognac – 100 ml;
- fresh berries (raspberries or cranberries) – a handful;
- orange slices – 2 pcs;
- ice – optional.
Method of preparation:
In a deep bowl, mix pomegranate and orange juice. Add rum or cognac and berries. If you want a cold version, add ice. Pour into glasses, garnish with orange slices.
Hot Apple Punch with Rum
Ingredients (for 4 servings):
- apple juice – 500 ml;
- dark rum – 100 ml;
- cinnamon – 2 sticks;
- cloves – 4 pcs;
- sliced apple – 1 pc;
- honey – to taste.
Method of preparation
Pour apple juice into a saucepan, add cinnamon sticks, cloves, and apple slices. Heat over medium heat for 5–7 minutes, without bringing to a boil. Add rum and honey. Pour into cups, you can garnish with an apple slice and a cinnamon stick.
Dark Chocolate Cocktail with Whiskey
Ingredients (for 2 servings):
- hot chocolate – 300 ml;
- whiskey – 60 ml;
- cayenne pepper – a pinch (optional);
- whipped cream – 2 tbsp;
- chocolate shavings – for garnish.
Method of preparation
Prepare hot chocolate. Add whiskey and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Pour into cups, top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Hot Ginger-Orange Punch with Brandy
Ingredients (for 4 servings):
- orange juice – 400 ml;
- brandy – 100 ml;
- grated ginger – 1 tsp;
- cinnamon – 2 sticks;
- cloves – 4 pcs;
- orange slices – for garnish.
Method of preparation
Pour orange juice into a saucepan, add ginger, cinnamon, and cloves. Heat for 5–7 minutes over medium heat. Remove from heat, add brandy. Pour into cups and garnish with orange slices.
