Exclusive
02:19 PM • 2822 views
Publications
Exclusives
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2862 views

Smoked pumpkin cream soup, "witch finger" cookies, and "jelly brain" will create an atmosphere of real magic. UNN tells how to impress guests with dishes in the spirit of the darkest night of the year.

How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious evening

This Halloween, the festive menu can be just as spectacular as the costume or decor. Pumpkin cream soup with a smoky flavor, "witch finger" cookies, and "jelly brain" will create an atmosphere of true magic. How to impress guests with dishes in the spirit of the darkest night of the year, writes UNN.

Smoked Pumpkin Cream Soup

Bright orange color, a "bowl" made of pumpkin, and ghost-shaped decor make this dish a true Halloween classic.

Ingredients:

  • 1 small pumpkin (1-1.2 kg);
    • 1 carrot;
      • 1 onion;
        • 2 tbsp. olive oil;
          • 400 ml cream (10% or 15%);
            • salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg, smoked paprika (optional).

              Method of preparation

              Preheat oven to 200 °C. Cut the pumpkin into cubes, and the carrot finely. Bake the pumpkin and carrot for 20-25 minutes until soft. Sauté the onion in oil in a pan until translucent, add the pumpkin and carrot. Transfer everything to a saucepan, pour in the cream and bring to a boil, then blend until creamy.

              Add salt, pepper, nutmeg, and smoked paprika, if you want a "smoky" effect. Serve in a bowl or even in the pumpkin itself, garnished with a strip of cream in the shape of a "ghost."

              Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy evenings11.09.25, 14:11 • 114486 views

              "Witch Finger" Cookies

              A dessert with a real "wow" effect will impress children and adults: finger shape, imitation blood, and almonds in the form of creepy nails.

              Ingredients:

              • 200 g soft butter;
                • 100 g powdered sugar;
                  • 1 yolk + 1 egg;
                    • ½ tsp. vanilla;
                      • 300 g flour;
                        • a pinch of salt;
                          • 36 whole almonds (for "nails");
                            • raspberry or strawberry jam for "blood" imitation.

                              Method of preparation

                              Beat butter with powdered sugar until light and creamy, add yolk, egg, vanilla, and salt. Mix in flour and knead the dough until smooth. Form "fingers" about 10 cm long, press an almond into one end. Make a few grooves with a finger or knife to imitate joints.

                              Bake cookies for 15 minutes at 170 °C until light golden. After cooling, apply jam near the "nail" for a "blood" effect.

                              "Spider" Muffins

                              Chocolate, marshmallows, and "cobwebs" - the formula for a perfect Halloween dessert with a festive atmosphere.

                              Ingredients:

                              • 180 g sugar;
                                • 120 g melted butter;
                                  • 2 eggs;
                                    • 230 g flour;
                                      • 4 tbsp. cocoa powder;
                                        • 150 g chocolate chips;
                                          • 100 g marshmallows for topping.

                                            Method of preparation

                                            Mix eggs, butter, sugar. In a separate bowl - flour, cocoa, salt. Combine the contents of both containers, add chocolate chips. Fill molds ¾ full and bake for 20-25 minutes at 160 °C. Melt marshmallows for 20-30 seconds in the microwave and apply "cobwebs" to cooled muffins. If desired - decorate with plastic "spiders."

                                            Veles's Night: How Ukrainians celebrate their mystical analog of Halloween, traditions and superstitions31.10.24, 17:09 • 84175 views

                                            "Brain" from Jelly

                                            Guests will definitely pay attention to a dessert with a "wow" effect, yet quite simple to prepare.

                                            Ingredients:

                                            • 1 packet of jelly (e.g., strawberry);
                                              • 200 ml cream or milk;
                                                • red food coloring or berry sauce for "blood";
                                                  • brain-shaped mold (or hemisphere).

                                                    Method of preparation

                                                    Prepare jelly according to instructions, but replace part of the water with cream/milk to get a delicate pink hue. Pour into the mold and refrigerate until set. Once set, carefully place the jelly on a plate. Pour "blood" (sauce or dye) for a "wow" effect.

                                                    "Vampire's Blood" Cocktail

                                                    An impressive and easy-to-prepare cocktail will perfectly complement desserts.

                                                    Ingredients (per 1 serving):

                                                    • 50 ml vodka (or non-alcoholic alternative: e.g., juice);
                                                      • 1 tsp. grenadine;
                                                        • 100 ml lemonade;
                                                          • juice of ½ lemon.

                                                            Method of preparation

                                                            Prepare the glass: apply grenadine around the rim of the glass so that it drips down, creating an imitation of blood drops. Pour in vodka (or juice), add lemon juice, grenadine, then top up with lemonade. Stir and serve with a cocktail straw.

                                                            Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary21.10.25, 10:50 • 73363 views

                                                            Alona Utkina

                                                            Life hackPublicationsCulinary