When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 4176 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 15038 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 16372 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 14513 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27131 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn Hanich
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 47785 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39158 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
October 20, 08:37 AM • 47548 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
October 20, 08:22 AM • 86748 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2770 views

This year's main Halloween trend is creative looks with a dark fairy tale aesthetic and a hint of magic, combining creepiness with self-irony. UNN has compiled a selection of the most interesting characters that will help you impress your friends at the party.

Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scary

This year, the main Halloween trend is creativity. Forget clichés: the focus is on images with the aesthetics of a dark fairy tale and a hint of magic, combining creepiness with self-irony. UNN has compiled a selection of the most interesting characters that will help impress friends at the party.

Halloween is a night when you can become anyone: from a witch to a Frankenstein office worker who didn't survive another deadline. You don't need to spend money on expensive costumes - the real magic lies in the details. An old jacket, lace, jewelry, or even foil, which can be easily found at home, can become part of a unique image. Makeup and proper lighting do half the work.

And most importantly, add a story. Your costume should not just look spectacular, but tell who you have become on this mysterious night.

Vampire in "Old Money Gothic" style

This look is suitable for those who want to look aristocratic, not creepy. For the outfit, you can use a black velvet cloak, a white shirt with a jabot, and a minimum of artificial blood. As a highlight, add silver cross-shaped earrings or a brooch, and dark burgundy lipstick.

Witch from the future

A metallic bodysuit, neon makeup, and a transparent or crystalline cape will create the image of a witch from the future. Instead of a broom, you can use a light wand or a laser pointer.

Veles's Night: How Ukrainians celebrate their mystical analog of Halloween, traditions and superstitions31.10.24, 17:09 • 84160 views

Cyber-widow

The previous image can be adapted into the image of a cyber-widow in a black latex outfit with metal inserts and a hairstyle decorated with cobwebs. The image can be complemented with dark makeup in the style of Bellatrix Lestrange.

Forest sorcerer

In the spirit of Carpathian magic, you can choose the image of a druid or a forest sorcerer in a long loose cloak and amulets. Decorate your face with runes, and as a magical entourage - choose a staff.

Frankenstein in an office manager's suit

A modern image of a monster in a gray office suit. Green makeup will help you transform into the hero of Mary Shelley's novel, and a coffee stain on your shirt and an "HR department" badge will make the monster in your performance closer to reality.

Zombie influencer

This image is for those who want to laugh at the digital age and add a little humor to Halloween. Cracked zombie-style makeup, a phone in hand with a selfie ring and stickers #undeadbeauty, #sleepisfortheweak will make the zombie in your performance a real influencer.

Ghost in minimalism style

The classic image of a ghost with translucent fabric or a white suit is always relevant for Halloween. A light haze of fog in your hair will add creepiness and charm to the otherworldly nature of your character.

Spain bans adoption of black cats from shelters for Halloween19.10.25, 15:53 • 3744 views

Alona Utkina

